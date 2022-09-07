Both Norman High and Norman North wanted to get a head start on their week the day after a wild Crosstown Clash.
The game, which was delayed until nearly 9 p.m., featured a 20-point lead over the first eight minutes, a 21-point swing over the next quarter and didn’t end until after midnight.
Even still, the Timberwolves and the Tigers were back at work the next day watching film and going through conditioning.
Both teams had plenty to clean up before moving on to the next test.
Norman High will be on the road against rival Moore (No. 5 in Class 6A1 AP Poll) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“Obviously anytime you lose it hurts,” NHS head coach Rocky Martin said. “But then we showed up Friday morning and they showed up for film and conditioning and we learned from our mistakes and we moved on.”
On the other hand, Norman North will look to build on its win against an Edmond Santa Fe team that’s still hungry for its first victory this season. The Wolves are currently 0-2, but played two tough opponents close in the first two weeks of the season (Jenks, 13-10; Choctaw, 37-20).
“I think we’ve had a good week of practice to this point,” NNHS head coach Justin Jones said. “We had a lot to work on coming out of Thursday, we were lucky to get the win. It was kind of tale of two different perspectives there where we looked really good at times and at times we looked really, really sloppy.”
Norman North’s talent at the skill positions allowed them to attack the Tigers’ defense in a variety of ways. Kam Sixkiller scored five touchdowns in his debut as the T-Wolves starting quarterback and Chapman McKown had two rushing touchdowns.
The Timberwolves manufactured over 500 yards over total offense and scored 40 points, but it was the eight first half penalties and three second half turnovers that the team is working to eliminate moving forward.
“I think for us we had motivation going into this week to get a lot of things fixed,” Jones said. “We had to get some things on special teams fixed, not taking care of the football, missed tackles that we missed, not just on defense, but also on special teams.”
The Timberwolves’ defense came up big when it needed to against an explosive Norman High offense. That offense is primarily dictated by their dynamic quarterback, but Edmond Santa Fe will bring NNHS a new challenge this week.
The Wolves run a power offense that looks to establish the run game in between the tackles.
“They’re huge up front — two really big tackles and the guards and the centers are very, very athletic and physical and nasty,” Jones said. “They want to run the football downhill. They’re going to utilize and deploy multiple tight ends, so it’s gonna be a lot of power football.”
Meanwhile, Norman High is tasked with slowing down a speedy Moore team.
The Lions put up big point totals in their first two games of the season (Edmond Memorial, 55-35; Edmond North, 49-23) and are averaging over 500 yards of total offense per game. Starting quarter Denver Wolfe has thrown for 564 yards and 10 touchdowns with one interception.
Still, speed isn’t a quality that’s lacking in the Norman High football program. Dax Noles, Kurt Carter and outside linebacker Montgomery Johnson each provide athleticism on the outside and in coverage.
Martin said he’s confident the team will be able to match up with the Lion’s pace.
“What we do defensively is a little different look from their first two opponents,” Martin said. “But obviously we’ve got to play with great technique.”
