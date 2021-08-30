The Tigers’ final scrimmage, against a Stillwater team likely to challenge for the Class 6A-II state title was not a great one.
Norman High struggled to get going, struggled to put plays together and struggled to not give up big plays to the Pioneers when not shutting them down, which happened plenty, too.
“We’ve got a great team,” NHS coach Rocky Martin told his team afterward, “but we’ve got to clean up a lot of stuff.”
The big takeaway from Martin’s words could be the the things the Tigers had not yet nailed down a week before tonight’s season-opening Crosstown Clash. Or it could be the way he began the sentence.
We’ve got a great team.
Martin believes his team can be one. His players believe they can be one.
They’ve got a season to prove it.
A year ago, NHS was marked by explosiveness, excitement, plenty of great defense, but also inconsistency, offensive line struggles and tired defense late in games after the unit had spent too much time on the field.
The Tigers were close to winning many more than the two contests they won. This season, in many ways, is about being the team they threatened to be at different times last season.
“I feel like our offense can score more consistently, get more touchdowns,” said Treynton Byington, a senior starter on the defensive line. “Our defense, we were decent last year, we made some plays when we needed to, but I feel like we’re way better than last year.”
The Tigers return junior starting quarterback Tias McClarty who ran for more yards (1,173) than he threw for (1,042) a year ago, which is not optimal, but still proof of his ability to make plays with his feet and to throw when not forced to scramble away from the rush — he completed 52.8 percent of his passes, 86 of 163 — a line issue everybody believes will be much less of an issue this season.
It’s not clear who’ll get the most carries between Xavier Shackelford, Taylor Harris and Devin Anderson. All have had first-team reps, and Anderson should be interesting if he gets a chance. Just a sophomore, he’s famous on the Tiger sideline for possibly being the team’s fastest player.
Edric Lambert is listed as a wide receiver, though he’s likely to play about anywhere.
At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, he may line up at tight end or in the backfield. One way to measure NHS’ offense may be how often it keeps Lambert in the same place. If others are coming through, and if McClarty has time to distribute, Lambert might be in position to not have to hopscotch around quite so much.
Other potential targets for McClarty — and sophomore Holden Kee, too, who has pushed McClarty behind center this preseason — include receivers Max Bass, Max Wilson and tight end Cooper Alexander, a big target at 6-5, 210 pounds.
“Our offense is definitely rising,” Lambert said. “We’re putting a lot together and it’s started with the line. Something clicked in them … running backs are doing well and receivers are starting to know where they’re supposed to be.”
Xavier Mason is a potential star on the defensive line and has excelled in scrimmages. Brody Boyd, at linebacker, has turned in several preseason tackles for losses.
“We’re going to be more consistent, for sure, more disciplined,” Mason said.
The test of the defense may be how true Luke Morrow’s characterization of the secondary turns out to be.
He’s the the only returning starter in it, but believes, aside from him, five other Tigers could be rotating into the secondary’s positions, and not because nobody’s claimed the spots, but that all deserve to play.
Beyond himself, the names are Sammy Willie, Dax Noles and Jaxon Horn at safety spots and KaeDon Poteet and Connor Leach at the opposite corner.
“Game in and game out,” he said, “I believe they’re going to do well.”
From spot to spot to spot, the Tigers believe they have what it takes. They can prove it beginning tonight.