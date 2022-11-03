Two weeks ago, Community Christian School was searching for answers. The Royals had lost a game to Lindsay they could have won and were playing .500 football.
Coach Mat McIntosh gave it to his players straight.
“At this point, the reality is we’re not a very good team because we’ve not been consistent,” he said. “We told them they could be a good football team, that there were things in front of them, that their season wasn’t over because their record was 4-4.
The message resonated with players, who crushed Crooked Oak the following week. Thursday night, they led from start to finish against Frederick on in a 29-13 win that all but clinched a No. 3 playoff seed for CCS (6-4, 5-2).
The Royals will likely play at Holdenville on Friday to open the District 2A-3 playoffs, McIntosh said. By beating Frederick, CCS avoids having to face top-seeded Davis in the first round.
“This was a pretty big game for us because it affected our seeding,” said quarterback Zach Darden, who rushed for three touchdowns and threw just one incomplete pass against the Bombers (7-3, 5-2).
Afterwards, Darden, a senior, joined his teammates and coaches for a celebratory picture under the Royals Field scoreboard. The win clinched the team’s fifth straight playoff berth.
“Half the teams in the state are crying right now,” McIntosh told his players. “We’re not one of them.”
Darden scored once in the first quarter and twice in the second quarter as the Royals built a 22-7 halftime lead. The CCS defense did its part, forcing Frederick to punt on its first two possessions and nearly coming up with a stop on the Bombers’ third drive.
But on fourth-and-5 from the CCS 9-yard-line, quarterback Adrian Gaytan avoided heavy pressure and lofted the football to receiver Alford Cathey, who caught it in traffic for a touchdown to tied the game 7-7.
CCS answered on its next possession, when Darden kept the ball, found a seam and outran the Bombers’ defense for 57 yards and a touchdown to regain the lead.
On Frederick’s next possession, Gaytan was intercepted by defensive back Chris Gray to halt another drive. The officials tacked on 15 yards for a late hit and the Royals were in business. Frederick was flagged twice for pass interference on the drive, including once in the end zone. Darden scored on a 5-yard run and the Royals converted a 2-point play for a 15-point lead.
CCS held the Bombers to 89 yards in the first half, including six yards rushing. Most of that total came on a 43-yard desperation heave from Gaytan to Cathey to put the ball on the CCS 22-yard line with five seconds left in the second quarter. But Frederick couldn’t stop the clock.
Greyson McGuire, who rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, added three tackles for loss and combined with Justin Montgomery to sack Gaytan. Montgomery and Luke Wells combined on another sack, and Sutton Hartsock also registered a sack.
Darden rushed eight times for 90 yards in the first half and completed 9-of-10 passes for 91 yards. His only incompletion in the half was a drop on a beautifully thrown deep ball that would have resulted in a touchdown.
“It was definitely a big performance,” he said. “I think I really stepped it up and the team did as well.”
