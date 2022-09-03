With the minutes ticking away in the fourth quarter, Zach Darden and his teammates were standing on the sidelines celebrating what looked to be a big win for Community Christian School over Oklahoma Christian School.
However, things looked uncertain when the Royals muffed a punt that was returned for a touchdown.
A 32-17 lead had suddenly been reduced to 32-23 with the conversion pending and about two minutes left in the game Friday night at Royals Field. But off-setting penalties nullified the score and the Saints took over at Community Christian’s 36-yard line.
CCS edge rusher Bai Jobe urged his teammates to get after OCS quarterback Garrett Wilson, who drove the Saints to the 3-yard-line. From there, Jobe and his teammates turned away OCS four times to seal a 32-17 win, the team’s first over the Saints.
It was the first time the two teams had played since Oklahoma Christian eliminated the Royals in the second round of Class 2A playoffs last season.
Darden, starting his second varsity game quarterback, could finally trot out of the field and take a knee.
“This team has knocked us out of the playoffs two years in a a row, sent us home twice, so this is a big win,” he said. “The defense was the whole reason we won this thing. It’s my first varsity win and it feels really good.”
The focus for CCS all week had been cleaning up the mistakes made in a season-opening loss to Casady last week. The defense had played well enough to win but gave up some big plays in the passing game, and the Royals’ offense committed seven turnovers. Darden, in his first game at quarterback, struggled to handle the snap from center.
Coach Mat McIntosh and his staff made some adjustments, including moving senior Luke Wells from guard to center. But it was the defense that shined against the Saints, forcing four interceptions, including two by defensive back Tag Holt, recovering two fumbles and blocking a punt.
Jobe and linebackers Ben Willeford and Dax Crawford harassed Wilson all night as the Royals added seven sacks and five tackles for loss.
The Royals also collected a safety, and kicker Carter Lowry’s deep kickoffs prevented Saints speedster Henry Rothwell from getting his hands on the ball. Rothwell had returned a kickoff 98 yards the previous week in a win over Christian Heritage Academy.
“They really have imposed their will on us with their running game the past couple of years,” McIntosh said of OCS. “We knew that’s what they would want to do, and so all week we just challenged our guys to step up.
“We think we’ve got to be good defensively. You’ve got to play hard to be good defensively, you’ve got to be tough, and our guys really showed that tonight.”
Momentum appeared to swing the Royals way late in the second quarter when Willeford and Jobe sacked Wilson on back-to-back plays to help force a punt from the Saints’ end zone.
But the snap was low and John Michael Crooks’ kick was tipped and caught on the run by Quinn Colvin, who returned it 30 yards to the OCS 1-yard-line. One play later, running back Drew Bradley scored to give CCS a 9-3 lead with 1:46 left in the half.
The CCS defense forced another punt with less than a minute remaining in the first half to give the Royals the ball near midfield with 37 seconds left in the first half. But four plays later, running back Greyson McGuire was stripped of the ball and Saints’ defensive back Henry Rothwell returned it to CCS 5-yard-line with nine seconds left.
Wilson scored on the next play to give the Saints a 10-9 halftime lead.
Darden raced 75 yards on the team’s first possession of the third quarter to give the Royals a first down on the OCS 7-yard line. Drew Bradley scored on a 3-yard run and Darden converted a broken play into two more points on the conversion to give CCS a 17-10 lead midway through the third quarter.
But Oklahoma Christian School answered on its next possession. Wilson, on a keeper, got the edge on the CCS defense and raced 55 yards to the Royals’ 2-yard line. It was one of the few breakdowns for the defense all game. Wilson would score two plays later to make it 17-17.
Following a Holt interception and an OCS personal foul, Darden connected with Jasper Cain on a 16-yard slant for 23-17 lead late in the third quarter. On the Saints’ next possession, CCS forced a punt from the end zone. The punter couldn’t handle a low snap and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Grant Haney for the Royals’ final points.
Last week we had a really bad game on defense,” Jobe said. “Today, we just stepped up and I’m really proud of my teammates.”
