After Community Christian picked up its fourth loss of the season in a road game against Lindsay last month, head coach Mat McIntosh felt like he needed to be honest with his team.
At 4-4 overall, the Royals were in danger of missing the playoffs and needed to find a way to get the season moving in the right direction.
“I really was honest with our boys and told them that at this point we weren’t a good football team,” McIntosh said. “Because a good football team, unless you’re in the NFL, doesn’t ever end up 4-4.”
It was a stern message, but it wasn’t without hope. McIntosh still felt like the team had a chance to put together a good season with a strong finish.
Community Christian looked like a good football team on Friday night, going on the road to knock off Holdenville (9-2), 49-14, behind a big second half to advance to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The Wolverines landed the first blow after stopping the Royals on their own three-yard line on fourth-and-goal. Two plays later, Holdenville quarterback Izaia King took the snap and ran 95 yards for the first touchdown of the game.
The two teams traded blows throughout the first half, before the Royals defense got its first stop midway through the second quarter.
“The first quarter it just took us a little while defensively for our players on the field to really have a grasp for what they were doing offensively with that single wing stuff that they were doing,” McIntosh said.
CCS punched it in late in the second quarter to take a 21-14 lead into halftime, but the Royals’ defense was just getting started.
On the Wolverines’ first offensive possession, the Royals punched the ball out and senior cornerback Chris Gray returned the fumble 60 yards for a touchdown. CCS forced fumbles on each of Holdenville’s next two possessions and scored each time to take a commanding, 42-14, lead into the final quarter.
“Really after (Holdenville’s second touchdown), all our guys, especially in the box our defensive line and linebackers, they really adjusted to seeing what we told them all week,” McIntosh said. “They really adjusted to the game speed of it all. Really from the second quarter on our defense played lights out.”
Community Christian quarterback Zack Darden rushed for 158 yards and Grayson McGuire and Drew Bradley combined for over 100 yards on the ground as well. It was another positive performance for an inexperienced CCS offensive line against tough Holdenville front seven.
After the Royals’ loss to Lindsay, McIntosh said he thought the team played its best game of the season in their next game against Crooked Oak. The following week, McIntosh said he thought the team set a new bar with a 29-13 over Frederick.
Now, McIntosh said it would be difficult to find a performance that compares to the one his team turned in on Friday night.
“Tonight, after the first quarter, our offense, our defense, our special teams, was just phenomenal,” he said. “We feel good that we’ve gone three weeks in a row of playing our best game yet. For us to have a chance against Jones we’ve got to have our best week next week, but we definitely have some excitement that we can do it.”
Community Christian advances to the second round of the playoffs for the third consecutive year and will face Jones on the road on Friday at 7 p.m.
