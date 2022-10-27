It was a little moment, but one that Community Christian head coach Mat McIntosh wanted to see happen on the Royals’ senior night.
After scoring their seventh unanswered touchdown of the game, McIntosh sent freshman Michael Elden, who isn’t the Royals’ typical place kicker, onto the field to attempt the extra point.
During every other game this season, Elden sat in the stands as a member of the Royals’ marching band. Playing in his first ever season of football, Elden was a constant presence at CCS practices but never got an opportunity to see the field until the Royals’ final home game of the season.
Earlier this week, McIntosh said he got permission from the CCS band director to allow Elden to march with the band and join his teammates on the field. He also told the freshman to be ready when his moment came.
As Elden’s kick passed between the uprights, the CCS team came off the bench to surround the freshman.
Elden’s big moment was one of several for the Royals’ in a 48-6 win over Crooked Oak on Thursday, their senior night.
“[I wanted to put him in] just because of the work that he’s put in and how much he’s improved,” McIntosh said. “[Earlier this week] I asked him — if the band director would agree, I’d like you to suit up, because if we get up we want you to kick to show how far you’ve come.
“When he made it, we all went nuts.”
The win also clinches the Royals’ spot in the postseason and will give the 2022 senior class four-straight playoff appearances during their high school careers.
The Royals came ready to play in their final home game of the season.
On their first offensive snap of the game, senior quarterback Zack Darden kept the ball for himself and ran untouched for a 61-yard score. Darden carried the ball three times in the first quarter, twice for scores, with the other coming on an 84-yard run to put the Royals up 21-0.
It was a big night for the Royals’ senior quarterback, finishing with 198 yards rushing on just five carries. Darden was sidelined for the entire second half after CCS took a 34-0 lead into the break.
“Coming into this game, we haven’t been playing that good recently,” Darden said. “Right now we’re the fourth seed in the district and I haven’t really been stepping up and playing my best right now so that was a big confidence booster for not only me but the entire team.”
Fellow senior Bai Jobe also had a big impact with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. On the first forced fumble, the Michigan State commit broke through the Ruf-Nex’s offensive line so quickly, the defensive lineman tackled both the quarterback and the running back who was supposed to receive the ball at the same time.
The hit jarred the ball loose, but Crooked Oak was able to jump on it and keep possession. The Royals finished the game with three fumble recoveries including on the opening kickoff of the second half.
The Royals got the ball at the Ruf-Nex’s 17-yard line and once again were able to score on their first play from scrimmage on a run by Tyndale McIntosh.
“Football is a game of emotion, and we talk to our guys all the time that they’ve got to pull that out of them regardless, but that’s hard,” Mat McIntosh said. “So when things go your way, it just helps that. The way we started the first half with one offensive play, one touchdown it was easy from there to keep our guys fired up.”
After the game, the two teams met at midfield for a prayer led by senior Christopher Gray. McIntosh also said the two teams were going to join each other again to eat pizza.
“We’re feeding the other team pizza after the game with us, but our players actually brought money to pay for it,” McIntosh said. “The booster club’s not paying for it, it was on them to do.”
Community Christian will be on the road for the regular season finale next week against Frederick.
