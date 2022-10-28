The rain stayed consistent Friday night and so did Norman High.
After a 39-point defeat to Mustang last week, the Tigers (3-6, 3-3) were not going to let Yukon (1-8, 0-6) get their first district win against them. Norman maintained a 20-point deficit they had to finish the first half, eventually winning 48-28.
The win clinches a postseason spot for the Tigers, their first since 2020.
“I just told the to leave it all out there,” Norman High coach Rocky Martin said. “Our goal was to win the physical battle, and we did just that.”
The Tigers were clicking on all cylinders in the first quarter, scoring on touchdown runs of two and 14 yards, respectively, from Dax Noles – the latter coming shortly after senior tackle Daniel Gaier recovered fumble in the Millers red zone. Noles finished with over 100 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
After a key stop as Yukon was driving into Tigers territory, Norman High quarterback Tias McClarty added a 72-yard touchdown run on the ensuing play.
The two teams traded punts and about halfway through the second quarter Yukon found themselves on the Tigers 35-yard line.
After two good runs by Day, the Millers were on Norman High’s six-yard line. Troxell found Heath Sperry for a touchdown, only for it to be negated due to an illegal block. Yukon’s drive stalled shortly after that, ending on a missed field goal.
The Tigers had an opportunity to increase their lead with a couple of minutes left in the first half but penalties kept them from gaining any kind of momentum, and they went into the locker room with a comfortable 20-0 lead.
Yukon had the ball to begin the second half, but another fumble recovered by the Tigers ended the drive two minutes in.
Norman High added another touchdown off a 33-yard run from Noles, but then Day answered with a 60-yard touchdown run of his own.
After trading scores, it didn’t seem like either team wanted to keep the football, fumbling to each other between the Tigers 20 and 40-yard line. The fumbles finally ended with Yukon turning the ball over on downs.
But that wouldn’t be the last fumble.
A botched snap led to senior Montgomery Johnson falling on the ball at the Millers 15-yard line. McClarty found the endzone on the next play.
After trying to connect with his receivers all night, Carter Creach found Baylor Weaver streaking down the sidelines for a 70-yard touchdown.
McClarty kept using his running ability, eventually finding the endzone from 27 yards out. He led all rushers, eclipsing 200 yards and adding three touchdowns in the game.
Yukon attempted an onside kick with four minutes left in the game, but Max Wilson had other plans by taking it 50 yards for a touchdown.
Yukon scored two more times, but it didn’t matter much in the end.
The Tigers will travel to Owasso next week for their last regular season game.
