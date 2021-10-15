NOBLE — It’s rare for a team to lose a game in which they run twice as many plays and gain over twice as many first downs as their opponent.
Then again, Isaiah Gray is rare as they come.
Lawton MacArthur’s star tailback rolled up 255 yards on the ground and three touchdowns and added another score on an 85-yard kickoff return just before halftime. The runback sparked a 27-0 surge for the fourth-ranked Highlanders, who defeated No. 8 Noble, 47-37, in a high-stakes District 5A-1 shootout Friday night.
“You always want to gameplan, try to shut him down, but in your mind you also know this kid’s a great player,” said Noble coach Greg George. “It’s hard to completely shut down great players. They’re gonna find a way to do something.”
Coming in with a four-game winning streak and an offense averaging well over 40 points per game, the Bears (5-2, 3-1) looked primed to make a statement. In a sense, they dominated early, running 49 plays to Lawton Mac’s 20 and gaining 17 first downs to the Highlanders’ two.
“We had good rhythm, moved the ball around, hit some runs here and there,” George said. “I thought we just were really clicking on offense.”
Noble ripped off chunks of yards at will and drove into the red zone on all of its first-half series. The Bears scored four touchdowns, two via junior running back Colin Thomas, but two turnovers and a failed fourth-down conversion prevented them from building a significant lead.
That left the door open for Gray to work his magic.
Gray carried the ball nine times in the first half. Seven of those carries resulted in just 19 yards, thanks to a Noble defensive front that got solid penetration. But Gray’s other two rushes were 54 and 57-yard touchdowns, proving George’s point that great players find a way.
After Tayvan Givens’ short touchdown in the final minute, the Bears looked ready to go into halftime with a 28-20 lead and the knowledge that they’d get the ball to start the second half. But Gray had other ideas.
“You just try to get 11 hats around him, try to get off blocks and try to get him before he gets going,” said George, who used the word “special” no less than seven times in describing Gray. “But it’s tough.”
The Highlanders (7-0, 5-0) took the momentum from Gray’s big return and stormed away with it. Vaughn Poppe out jumped Trevor Wardrip in the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown catch on 4th-and-18, giving Lawton Mac the lead for good. Then Devin Bush, Gray’s backfield partner, broke two long runs of his own, the second of which made the score 47-28.
Noble kept fighting, though. Junior quarterback Colin Fisher threw for 379 yards, 251 of them going to Wardrip, and hit Brandon Harper (11 catches, 112 yards) for a touchdown with two minutes left. The Bears even got another chance with under a minute to play, but Fisher was intercepted in the end zone by Montez Edwards to seal the game.
In the end, Noble ran 91 plays, picked up 28 first downs and gained 574 yards of offense. It wasn’t a match for the big-play prowess of Gray and the Highlanders, who averaged 9.4 yards per play and had six plays of 30 or more yards.
“I think we’re a pretty good football team,” George said. “Lawton Mac’s a really good football team and I thought we were right there with them. Take away a couple mistakes, I think it kind of showed our kids, ‘Hey, this is where we can be, now let’s go get there.’ ”
Having a player like Isaiah Gray makes that a lot easier to do.