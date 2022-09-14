Coming into the season, one of the biggest questions surrounding Norman High’s ground attack was how head coach Rocky Martin was going to be able to get enough touches for all its talented ball carriers.
Now two games into the season, Martin will likely be happy just to see his top two running backs healthy enough to return to the field.
It started during the Crosstown Clash — junior running back Devin Alexander had 16 carries for 60 yards and was giving the Tigers steady, positive yards before going down with an injury late in the third quarter.
Last week it happened again — senior back Xavier Shackelford provided some stability to the Tigers' rushing attack before going down with an injury. The team came into the season with a plan to run Alexander and Shackelford at equal reps, but Shackelford has been split out to wide receiver at points this season.
Martin said on Wednesday before practice that Shackelford suffered a high-ankle sprain last week. The senior running back looked pretty good during Tuesday’s practice according to Martin and he expects to have both running backs available against Stillwater on Friday.
“Obviously anytime you have a high ankle sprain like X did it’s day-to-day, but he said he felt pretty good yesterday which is good,” Martin said.
Martin said Alexander’s status was still up in the air leading up to the game against Moore last week, but that he wasn’t quite feeling 100% yet. Despite the Tigers’ offensive struggles in the game, Shackelford ran well, finishing with 14 carries for 75 yards.
“I think the biggest thing is team’s have to prepare for him,” Martin said before practice last week. “I just want the ball in his hands, that’s the big thing because they know he’s special with the ball in his hands.”
Martin isn't afraid to mix things up.
Last week, the Tigers' head coach moved his senior quarterback to wide receiver to try to open up new things in the offense. Shackelford actually started the season opener at wide receiver, but moves between the two positions throughout the game.
Tias McClarty gives the Tigers an extra dimension in the running game at quarterback, but the team will likely need to turn to running back Jenkins Gray at some point during the game. Gray filled in late during last week’s loss, but finished with just four carries.
“Jenkins is a great effort guy and he’s going to run downhill hard and he’s done a good job,” Martin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.