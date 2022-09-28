Facing Edmond Santa Fe in an early season game at home, Norman North got the ball with six minutes remaining in the game hoping to hold on to a one-score lead.
Starting from deep in its own territory, the Timberwolves ran 14 plays to drive the ball down the field and win the game on a kneel down at the Wolves’ 12-yard line. Of those 14 plays, three plays were passing plays and one was a kneel down.
The other eight were run plays to senior running back Chapman McKown.
Despite leading Norman North’s offense for most of the game, McKown didn’t show any signs of slowing down late, finishing the drive with 40 yards including a pair of negative runs when the team was running out the clock.
In the end, McKown finished with 30 carries for over 150 yards rushing and two scores. The Timberwolves leaned on their rushing attack to open up their offense and control the line scrimmage, but that hasn’t come as easily in recent weeks.
Now in the middle of a tough stretch of games, Norman North will be playing its second straight game without McKown in the lineup on Thursday against Broken Arrow.
“Chap’s still out, he was banged up in the last couple of games that he played, was fighting through some things,” Jones said. “For us, we’re going to be pretty conservative with him so he won’t suit for this game.”
The Timberwolves have been held without a rushing touchdown in each of their two games since beating Edmond Santa Fe. McKown had a solid performance against the Millers, but the Oklahoma-commit’s lone touchdown was called back due to a holding.
Last week, Norman North’s offense got off to the start it needed with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Kamden Sixkiller to Brayden Dorney, but Bixby’s talented defense didn’t allow another score the rest of the game.
With McKown out, the Timberwolves used a combination of senior backs in Carson Samson and Malachi Belknap. Samson (5-9, 200 pounds) and Belknap (5-4, 130 pounds) have different body types and provide the T-Wolves with two different options at the position as the team continues to be careful with McKown.
“Hopefully we’ll get to see some other guys rotate in there that are coming off injury,” Jones said. “It’s a great opportunity for those other guys to step in and fill the void.”
The Timberwolves can't expect to defeat a talented Broken Arrow team by playing one dimensional. The Tigers' defense has held Union and Owasso to 28 and 27 points respectively and are coming off a 63-7 beatdown of Southmoore.
"We’ve got a big challenge in our face and so part of this is we don’t have time to dwell," Jones said. "We can’t look back and lick our wounds because if we do that we’re not going to be ready for this opponent."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.