Norman High found itself in a great position going into halftime of last week’s game against Stillwater.
A 32-yard quarterback keeper by Tias McClarty in the final minute of the second quarter brought the Tigers within striking distance of the No. 1 team in the 6A-II AP Prep Poll. The Tigers’ senior quarterback finished the first half carrying the ball seven times for 56 yards.
But when the Tigers first drive of the second half stalled and the Pioneers drove 51-yards to take a nine-point lead, NHS head coach Rocky Martin decided to switch things up. Sophomore quarterback Phoenix Murphy took over for the team’s senior leader and McClarty was instead moved over to tailback.
It was a surprising move given how important the drive was for the Tigers, who needed a response to keep the game from slipping away, but the element of surprise might have been the biggest factor in the decision.
Murphy handed the ball off to McClarty on the first snap for a 20-yard gain. Two plays later, McClarty broke off a 17-yard run. The drive lasted 14 plays and ended with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Murphy to Max Wilson.
“He’s been great all season long,” Martin said about Murphy. “He’s been great all summer and he knows that he’s going to get an opportunity. We don’t necessarily know when, but we practice the same way we play in games.”
Murphy switched off possessions with McClarty at quarterback, but finished the game 5-8 for 44 yards and a touchdown. It’s the second game in a row that the Tigers have gone to Murphy as the starting quarterback in an attempt to shake things up.
McClarty split out to wide receiver while Murphy took over quarterback duties during the loss to Moore. For Martin, the greatest weapon in having personnel that can move in-and-out is the stress it puts on the defense when game planning during the week.
Martin compared the situation to preparing for a triple-option offense.
“It’s hard to simulate that in practice when you’re not used to seeing it everyday from your own offense,” he said. “That’s what we’re doing, is changing personnel where teams have to change how they prepare for us.”
Meanwhile, the Tigers’ practices have included a lot more moving around from position to position.
McClarty has proven he’s a threat to play anywhere in the offensive backfield and in the kick return game. Running back Xavier Shackelford will split time between running back and wide receiver in order to find space for the talented playmaker.
Then, obviously Murphy will need to get reps in order to be comfortable with the starting offense.
“Phoenix is getting a lot of reps, mixing it up with Tias and Phoenix, and the same thing as far as where we line Tias up too at times,” Martin said. “We’re not just throwing Phoenix out there, he’s getting those reps in practice as well.”
The offense showed signs of settling in last week and it’s likely the Tigers could have opportunities to continue to add new wrinkles to their scheme or personnel. So far, Martin has proved he’s willing to try different things in order to move the chains and it will only make them a more difficult team to prepare for with each week.
“Obviously scheme stuff we make tweaks here and there, but we’re not changing any of our base stuff, but we’re moving personnel quite a bit,” Martin said. “Just seeing what’s our best fit and I think whenever you throw in a little wrinkle in here or there it changes how teams prepare for you.”
