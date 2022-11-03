It was a superb night for Norman North football Thursday at Harve Collins Field.
The way North finished, beating back Enid in service of a 52-32 victory, might have been inspirational.
The fact Jenks ended Bixby’s seasons-long winning streak on the other end of the state, meant not only did the T-Wolves grab the second seed out of District 6AI-1, giving them a bye and home field the first two weeks of the playoffs, they did it with a three-way tie at the top, matching Bixby and Jenks with a single loop loss.
Still, it was a more subdued experience for quarterback Kam Sixkiller, who was pretty great himself, completing 11 of 16 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns and adding 78 yards on seven carries, all before the fourth quarter arrived.
“I get an x-ray tomorrow,” he said.
Coming down funny on his right shoulder late in the third quarter, he watched the rest from the sideline, sans pads, his shoulder immobilized by a sling attached to his right arm.
His exit a body shot to his teammates, North temporarily imploded.
The game’s next five snaps looked like this: an interception of Sixkiller’s sophomore understudy, Owen Eshelman; a 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown reception from Enid’s Tykie Andrews; a 58-yard touchdown sprint from Chapman McKown called back on a penalty; a 6-yard run from Carson Samson; another interception of Eshelman.
And six snaps after that, on a 3-yard reverse pass, receiver to receiver, Brock Slater to Andrews, though the Plainsmen’s two-point chance failed, what had been a 42-13 game was suddenly a 42-32 game with the vast majority of the fourth quarter remaining.
It’s what North did next that mattered.
“I tell them all the time that things are going to happen in a game that there’s no way we can prepare for,” North coach Justin Jones said. “And at the end of the day you can either panic or respond by sticking your face in the fan.”
Though Enid had limited McCown to 26 yards over his first 10 carries, the Sooner-committed running back turned his last five attempts into 92, one of them a 54-yard dash up the middle that set up a 33-yard field goal from Will Sutherlin and another for an 18-yard cherry-on-top touchdown with 2:10 remaining.
“After Kam went down, that really put a chip on my shoulder that wasn’t there at the beginning of the game,” McKown said. “I really had to buckle down.”
His line got the assist, turning the tables on a double-tough Plainsmen run defense.
McKown’s final carry was enough to put the game away because, one Enid series earlier, Lane Painter picked Robinson off.
The Enid quarterback was looking to throw a fifth touchdown toss to Andrews. Yet, double covered, he tried unsuccessfully to play it safe.
“I just dropped to the sideline, knowing if he tried to throw it away, I might have chance,” Painter said.
So he grabbed it, setting up a fantastic finish.
McKown finished with 164 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while catching a 37-yard scoring toss.
Jackson Lundquist netted touchdown receptions of 25 and 61 yards. Cason Cabbiness grabbed one from 39 and Samson muscled in from 5.
The T-Wolves finished the regular season 8-2, including district victories over Jenks and Broken Arrow, with what ought to be every reason to believe they can reach to the state title game for a third time in program history.
It would be good, of course, to get their starting quarterback back for the pursuit.
