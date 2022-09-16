YUKON — Three times in the the fourth quarter Friday night, Norman North needed to come up with a stop on defense against Yukon.
The first time came with the T-Wolves (2-1) trailing 28-17 and struggling to solve the Millers’s rushing attack. But Norman North held and forced a field goal attempt that was blocked and returned 99 yards for a touchdown by defensive back Mason Pace to make it 28-23.
A delay of game penalty cost the visitors a shot at a 2-point conversion, but suddenly the T-Wolves had hope with 10:15 remaining.
The second opportunity came with 3:07 left and the Millers standing in the shadow of their own goal line. But on a third-and-6 play, running back Logan Day rumbled 29 yards to the 35 to give Yukon (1-2) a fresh set of downs. A personal foul added 15 yards.
Norman North, however, got another chance to get the ball back with 2:48 left. But on third-and-12 from his own 48-yard line, Yukon quarterback Logan Troxell faked an inside handoff and raced around the right side for 15 yards to put the game out of reach, giving the Millers a 28-23 win.
The T-Wolves couldn’t contain Yukon’s spread-option attack and dug themselves a hole in the first half with several costly penalties. Quarterback Kamden Sixkiller threw two interceptions for the T-Wolves, who trailed 21-10 at halftime.
The Millers (1-2), who were outscored 85-16 in their first two games, rushed for 415 yards on 52 carries against the T-Wolves, including 172 yards in the first quarter.
Troxell threw just five passes — completing one for a touchdown to Day — and carried the ball 11 times for 104 yards and another score.
“We missed too many tackles and gave them too big a lead in the first half,” North coach Justin Jones said. “We score, cut the lead and they go back and answer. Hats off to them, they played a heck of a game.”
The mistakes that plagued the T-Wolves in their season opener, though they pulled out the win against Norman High, hurt the team again Friday night. A holding penalty nullified a 9-yard touchdown run by Chapman McKown on Norman North’s second possession of the game, and a roughing the punter penalty extended a drive on Yukon’s next possession.
That penalty gave the Millers a first down at the Norman North 32-yard line. From there, Day picked up 26 yards on three carries and Troxell scored from one yard away. The extra point extended Yukon’s lead to 21-10.
Troxell burned Norman North on Yukon’s first possession of the game. After an apparent arm injury cost the Millers starting running back Ezra Johnson, Troxell raced 61 yards down the left sideline to the 1-yard line. Kenison Rogers scored on the next play to give the Millers a quick 7-0 lead.
But North answered on their first possession less than a minute later when Sixkiller dropped back and lofted a pretty spiral deep to Cason Cabbiness, who got behind the Yukon defender for a 63-yard touchdown to tie the score.
Will Suthelin kicked a 33-yard field goal after McKown’s touchdown was called back.
Sixkiller led Norman North back on the team’s second possession of the third quarter. After a 27-yard pass to Cabbiness that would have given the T-Wolves the ball at the 2-yard-line was wiped out by a flag, McKown gained 30 yards on two carries and Sixkiller followed with 13-yard scoring pass to Brayden Dorney in the corner of the endzone to make it 21-17.
But back came Yukon, which drove 65 yards on five plays — all runs — to extend the lead to 28-17 with 2:27 left in the third quarter.
“We didn’t operate well enough offensively there in the second half to get first downs, had too many drops,” Jones said. “We had things that were there, we just didn’t execute.
“Our guys played hard. I’m proud of our guys for their fight. We’ve got to back and really look at things. We’ve got a tough three-week stretch.”
Norman North opens district play next Friday at home against Bixby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.