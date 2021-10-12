You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep Football This Week: A must-have for Tigers, No. 2 vs. No. 8 at Noble, a game Little Axe can win

  • 2 min to read
Norman High v Edmond Memorial Football

Norman High’s Devin Alexander runs with the ball during the Tigers’ game against Edmond Memorial, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Harve Collins Field. Alexander and the Tigers have a path to the playoffs and it begins Friday against Westmoore.

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Norman North at Putnam City

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Place: Putnam City Stadium

Records: North 4-2 (1-2 District 6AI-2); Putnam City 3-3 (1-2)

Rankings: North not ranked; Putnam City not ranked

North keys: Establish defensive tone early, taking advantage of momentum built a week earlier against Moore. Don’t turn it over. Don’t relax. Run the ball well.

The skinny: The Pirates are dangerous. They have hammered weak teams like Southmoore and Putnam City West, but have also fallen to Enid and Edmond North. They’re good enough to be good, but not to be counted upon to be good. Coming off their best win of the season, 29-6 over Moore, the T-Wolves ought to be fine if they can maintain the same mental space they occupied entering last week’s make or break contest against the Lions.

Christian Heritage at Community Chrisitan

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Place: Royal Field

Records: Community Christian 4-2 (2-1 District 2A-3); Christian Heritage 2-4 (1-2)

Rankings: CHA unranked; CCS receiving votes in AP Class 2A top 10, would be tied for 14th if poll were carried out

CCS keys: Don’t turn it over. Limit penalties. Play well on the offensive line. Pick up where it left off defensively.

The skinny: The Royals may see it as a huge game against an arch-rival. It would be huge if the Crusaders were to win, but CCS should prevail simply by taking care of business. Holding No. 1 Washington to no points after the half and playing the Warriors so close ought to be a wake up call to the rest of Class 2A as well as to the Royals themselves. They’re contenders. Play like contenders and everything ought to be fine.

Little Axe at Dickson

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Place: Comets Field

Records: Little Axe 0-6 (0-3 District 3A-2); Dickson 0-6 (0-3)

Rankings: Little Axe not ranked; Dickson not ranked

Little Axe keys: Strike first. Don’t turn it over. Don’t take bad penalties. Make Dickson work.

The skinny: A look at the season’s first six weeks places the Comets in the favorite’s role for this one. Dickson has yet to be shut out and played four-win Madill within a field goal. Still, neither team has won and that gives the advantage to the team that lands the first blow. Both teams should like their chances. The one that still likes their chances the most after a quarter will be the likely victor.

Norman High at Westmoore

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Moore Stadium

Records: NHS 2-4 (1-2 District 6AI-1); Westmoore 1-5 (0-3)

Rankings: NHS not ranked; Westmoore not ranked

NHS keys: Play with the same drive the it played with at Jenks. Continue to hit big plays offensively. Limit them defensively. Make the Jaguars work.

The skinny: The Tigers likely need four district wins to reach the playoffs and that makes this one a must-have. The good thing about that it is it's a game NHS should win. The Tigers have the Jaguars at home, they’ve raised their game the last couple of weeks and the road to the playoffs is navigable. Take care of Westmoore Friday, steal a win at Enid a week from Friday, and get two shots at a fourth district victory, against Broken Arrow and Edmond Santa Fe.

Lawton Mac at Noble

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Noble Stadium

Records: Mac 6-0 (3-0 District 5A-1); Noble 5-1 (3-0 District 5A-1)

Rankings: Mac No. 2; Noble No. 8

Noble keys: Make Mac work for its points. Force turnovers. Don’t turn it over. Don’t take bad penalties.

The skinny: Perhaps the game of the week in Class 5A, the Bears and Highlanders have just one loss between them, are both perfect in the district and have both maxed out district points, each with 45, and both have done it by scoring a lot of points. Since district play began, Noble’s scored 46, 63 and 42 against El Reno, Duncan and Altus, while Mac has scored 42, 49 and 61 against Duncan, El Reno and Southeast. Buckle up, it should be a good one.

Clay Horning

Tags

Trending Video