Prep Football This Week: Noble can still win district, CCS can secure home field, Tigers and T-Wolves can get closer to the playoffs

CCS
at Bethel
Time: 7 p.m., Thursday
Place: Bethel-Acres Stadium
Records: Community Christian 6-2 (4-1 District 2A-3); Bethel 7-1 (4-1)
Rankings: CCS not ranked; Bethel not ranked, but receiving votes in AP Class 2A top 10, would be 13th if poll were carried out.
CCS keys: Pick a side and make Bethel one-dimensional. Hold up at the line of scrimmage. Limit penalties and turnovers.
The skinny: Bethel has a QB (Bryce Tapley) averaging 222 yards per game passing, a running back (Corey Metscher) averaging 139.4 and a receiver (John Gordon) averaging 151.6. Somebody must be slowed down. Additionally, home field is on the line in the first round of the playoffs. Victory virtually assures CCS of a second-place district finish.
Broken Arrow
at Norman High
Time: 7 p.m., Friday
Place: Harve Collins Field
Records: Broken Arrow 5-3 (4-1 District 6AI-1); NHS 4-4 (3-2)
Rankings: Broken Arrow No. 3; NHS unranked
NHS keys: Play the first three quarters like it’s tended to play the final quarter. Hold up defensively at the line of scrimmage. Do no harm.
The skinny: The Tigers could get lucky and reach the playoffs with three district wins, but they can’t count on it and beating Broken Arrow demands not getting defeated physically. Broken Arrow has no runner averaging 100 yards per game, yet averages almost 220 per game on the ground as a team. Also, it’s been scoring in the 40s, against Edmond Memorial, Yukon and Edmond Santa Fe. For the Tigers, it must start with defense.
Norman North
at Edmond North
Time: 7 p.m., Friday
Place: Edmond North Stadium
Records: North 5-3, 2-3 District 6AI-2); Edmond North 3-5 (2-3)
Rankings: Norman North unranked, but receiving votes in AP Class 6A top five, would be seventh if the poll were carried out; Edmond North unranked
North keys: Stay in it mentally. Don’t relax. Don’t presume victory. Win up front.
The skinny: The T-Wolves’ playoff hopes hinge on winning Friday and next week against Southmoore. The latter hasn’t won, but the Huskies just beat Southmoore 31-13 and ought to enter with confidence. North had allowed 13 points, total, over its last 10 quarters entering halftime last week against Union. Friday is a perfect time to get back to that dominant defense as it makes its playoff push.
Noble
at Ardmore
Time: 7 p.m., Friday
Place: Noble Stadium, Ardmore
Records: Noble 6-2 (4-1 District 5A-1); Ardmore 8-0 (5-0)
Rankings: Noble No. 10; Ardmore No. 6
Noble keys: Create Ardmore turnovers. Take something away from the Tigers’ offense. Limit penalties.
The skinny: Last week, Ardmore quarterback Cal Swanson completed 13 of 17 passes for 276 yards and Antone Scallion turned 10 carries into 108. Noble needs to slow one of them while continuing to play the offense it’s been playing all season. The Bears should be motivated, because they’re still in race for a district crown. Beat unbeaten Ardmore Friday, get Ardmore to beat unbeaten Lawton Mac in Week 10 and the race will come down to district points.
Little Axe
at Lone Grove
Time: 7 p.m., Friday
Place: Lone Grove
Records: Little Axe 0-8 (0-5 District 3A-4); Lone Grove 6-2 (4-1).
Rankings: Little Axe unranked; Lone Grove unranked, but receiving votes in AP Class 3A top 10, would be 11th if poll were carried out.
Little Axe keys: Don’t give up big plays. Hit some big plays. Force turnovers. Remain competitive.
The skinny: Avoiding another winless season would be wonderful for the Indians, but it has to start with being competitive. That won’t be easy against a Lone Grove team that may find itself playing for the district crown against Sulphur in Week 10. Still, Little Axe must start somewhere, Two solid efforts, Friday and a week later against Madill, would offer a little postseason momentum.