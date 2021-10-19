Prep Football This Week: Noble still has district title hopes, NHS can move closer to playoffs, North welcomes Union

Noble
at Southeast
Time: 7 p.m., Thursday
Place: Speegle Stadium, at Capitol Hill
Records: Noble 5-2 (3-1 District 5A-1); Southeast 4-3 (2-2)
Rankings: Noble No. 10; Southeast unranked
Noble keys: Don’t turn the ball over. Don’t commit silly penalties. Don’t fall defensively.
The skinny: Noble still has district title hopes. If it can beat Ardmore next week and Ardmore can beat Lawton Mac in Week 10, the Bears could take the district on points. What they must do this week is top a Southeast team that isn’t in their class, but isn’t terrible either. Between sophomore QB Michael Graham and sophomore tailback Rodney Fields alone, the Spartans are putting up 290 yards per game of total offense. Still, while Noble fell 47-37 to Mac, Southeast fell 61-13.
Norman High
at Enid
Time: 7 p..m. Friday
Place: Selby Stadium
Records: NHS 3-4 (2-2 District 6AI-1); Enid 3-4 (1-3)
Rankings: NHS unranked; Enid unranked
NHS keys: Feed Xavier Shackelford. He’s averaging 9.2 yards/carry over 42 carries and led NHS on the ground last week. Don’t give up big plays. Don’t turn the ball over.
The skinny: It’s not like there’s no way on earth the Tigers couldn’t beat both Broken Arrow and Edmond Santa Fe, but it’s a tall order and win Friday and they should only have to beat one of them to reach the postseason. To do it, they’ll have to beat a Plainsmen squad that has beaten Westmoore, beaten Putnam City and likely feels it should have beaten Edmond Memorial. A week ago, the Tigers had almost 400 yards on the ground. Do that again and they ought to be all right.
Union
at Norman North
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Harve Collins Field
Records: Union 6-1 (4-0 District 6AI-2); North 5-2 (2-2)
Rankings: North No. 5; Union No. 2
North keys: Don’t give up quick scoring drives. Execute offensively on the ground and though the air. Don’t turn it over.
The skinny: Union is ranked No. 2 because it beat Owasso — a team that scored 49 straight points against North after trailing 28-21 — 10-7 in overtime, the kind of score that makes it hard to gauge the Redskin offense. It scored 10 against Owasso and none against Jenks, also 48 against Mustang and 56 at Moore. It’s not an absolute must win for the T-Wolves, but to get it would prove they’re real contenders in Class 6A.
Purcell
at CCS
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Royal Field
Records: Purcell 5-2 (3-1 District 2A-3); Community Christian 5-2 (3-1)
Rankings: Purcell unranked; CCS unranked but receiving votes in AP Class 2A top 10, would be 13th if poll were carried out.
CCS keys: Limit penalties. Continue to dominate defensively. Don’t turn it over.
The skinny: The Royals may have played for the District 2A-4 crown two weeks ago at Washington and fallen, but Friday they may be playing for the runner-up slot against the Dragons, who have been rolling since a 42-13 loss to Washington, topping Christian Heritage, Holdenville and Crooked Oak by a combined score of 149-28. Second-place in the district means home field in the first round. It’s a big game for the Royals.
Plainview
at Little Axe
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Little Axe Stadium
Records: Plainview 4-3 (3-1 District 3A-2); Little Axe 0-7 (0-4)
Rankings: Plainview not ranked; Little Axe not ranked
Little Axe keys: The usual against a strong foe: limit penalties, don’t turn it over, don’t give up big plays, chew up ground and clock.
The skinny: The season began promisingly for the Indians, playing Class 2A Lexington within 34-32. Since, the Bulldogs have won twice, the Indians haven’t won at all and Plainview may be the best team Little Axe has seen since a Week 4 48-0 loss to Sulphur. Only last week, Dickson topped Little Axe 61-14, while in Week 5, Plainview topped Dickson 42-8.
— Clay Horning