Prep Football This Week: Pregame capsules

Norman High at Moore

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Place: Moore Stadium

Records: NHS 0-1, Moore 2-0

Rankings: NHS not ranked; Moore receiving votes in Class 6A-I top five, would be tied for sixth if poll carried out.

NHS keys: Give quarterback Tias McClarty time to throw. Develop a running game beyond McClarty’s called keepers and improvised scrambles. Limit big plays defensively. Limit penalties.

The skinny: Moore is coming off its first Moore War victory in a generation and shelled Edmond Memorial in the Zero Week. NHS just dropped the Crosstown Clash and given Moore’s momentum, it won’t be getting any easier until, perhaps, the Tigers’ Week 4 district opener at Yukon. Playing well would pay NHS dividends. Winning would pay bigger dividends, but it won’t be easy against a Moore team that’s outscored opponents 72-27.

Edmond Memorial

at Norman North

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Harve Collins Field

Records: Memorial 0-2, North 1-0

Rankings: Memorial not ranked; North receiving votes in Class 6A-I top five, would be tied for sixth if poll carried out.

North keys: Limit penalties. Limit turnovers. Maintain productive running game that makes it easier for quarterback Gavin Frakes and his receivers to execute the T-Wolves’ new passing game.

The skinny: This ought to be an excellent opportunity for North to continue sharpening its tools. Memorial has the advantage of already playing two games, yet the Bulldogs have scored just 19 points in those games, a Week Zero loss to Moore and a 12-6 loss last Friday to Edmond North. With this game at Yukon away next week, it’s a schedule that should allow the T-Wolves to work on things with an eye toward the future.

Noble

at Midwest City

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Rose Field

Records: Noble 1-0, Midwest City 1-0

Rankings: Noble receiving votes in Class 5A top 10, would be No. 14 if poll were carried out. Midwest City receiving votes in Class 6A-II top five, would be No. 6 if poll carried out.

Noble keys: Limit big plays. Limit turnovers. Tackle well.

The skinny: Noble matched up well with MWC early a year ago until three TDs the final 160 seconds of the first half set the stage for a 40-7 blowout. The Bears aren’t supposed to beat the Bombers. But if they manage to simply play a good game, victory aside, they’ll remain in a strong position as they prepare to play host to Piedmont next week.

OKC Patriots at CCS

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Royal Field

Records: Patriots 1-1, CCS 1-1

Rankings: Patriots not ranked; CCS not ranked but receiving votes in Class 2A top 10, would be 13th if poll carried out.

CCS keys: Give quarterback Boyce McIntosh time to throw. Establish running game. Limit turnovers.

The skinny: The Royals have scored 25 points in two games and have committed an alarming 11 turnovers. It’s been a discipline issue, but also a line issue, which has struggled to alleviate pressure on the QB and to create space for the Royal running game. The Pats could be a challenge. They lost a Zero Week game to a team called Nike Dallas FC in Allen, Texas, 49-0, but responded with a 22-6 victory over Blackwell.

Little Axe at Dibble

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Dibble Stadium

Records: Little Axe 0-1, Dibble 0-1

Rankings: Little Axe not ranked; Dibble not ranked.

Little Axe keys: Finish tackles, limit turnovers, not give up big plays, handle success.

The skinny: The Indians not only led early against Lexington, but executed a two-minute drill to close the first half and take back the lead. Little Axe is on the road but this is a game it can win after last winning in 2019. It fell just short, falling 34-32 to Lexington last week. Minco — No. 14 in Class A if the poll was carried out — topped Dibble 41-14 on opening night.

