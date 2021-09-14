Prep Football This Week: Pregame capsules

Mustang at Norman High
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Harve Collins Field
Records: Mustang 1-1; NHS 0-2
Rankings: Mustang No. 5 Class 6A-I (tied with Norman North, Moore); NHS unranked
NHS keys: The Tigers can’t beat themselves, can’t have their special teams exploited, can’t give the ball away. Those things cost them against Moore last week. A couple sustained first-half drives would help NHS immensely.
The skinny: Through two weeks, the Tigers have proven they can play with the best teams in the west — Norman North, Moore — though only part of the time. Mustang lost last week, but it’s hard to know how to quantify a four-point setback to Stillwater, the No. 2 team in Class 6A-II. Conceivably, the Broncos could be as difficult an out as the Timberwolves or the Lions.
Norman North at Yukon
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Miller Stadium
Records: North 2-0; Yukon 0-2
Rankings: North No. 5 Class 6A-I (tied with Moore, Mustang); Yukon unranked
North keys: The Timberwolves have to eliminate penalties, if not for what it might mean this week, for what it might mean in their next three games: Mustang, at Owasso, Moore. Continuing to run the ball well is likely to keep the entire offense lethal.
The skinny: See above. North appears to be building something very strong. Its passing game is electric and is likely to remain so as long as the T-Wolves run the ball well, which it has done through two weeks, never putting North in a spot where it must throw. That and QB Gavin’ Frakes’ accuracy has made it all look very easy. Seasons are like ladders and the schedule sets up so well for the T-Wolves, each game a bigger challenge. This is the next one.
Piedmont at Noble
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Noble Stadium
Records: Piedmont 1-1; Noble 1-1
Rankings: Piedmont, unranked; Noble receiving votes in Class 5A top 10, would be No. 12 if poll were carried out
Noble keys: Finish drives. Make each touchdown worth seven points, at least. Limit penalties. Limit turnovers.
The skinny: Rare is the loss that can make a team look at itself differently in the positive, but Noble just played a game like that, losing 14-12 to Midwest City, a strong Class 6A-II program. Coach Greg George loved his team’s effort from start to finish, and another one like it should pay dividends against Piedmont, which has played only one game after getting an opening week forfeit from El Reno, falling to Class 6A-II’s Putnam City North 26-10.
Bethel at Little Axe
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Little Axe Stadium
Records: Bethel 2-0; Little Axe 0-2
Rankings: Bethel unranked; Little Axe unranked
Little Axe keys: Take care of the ball, find a way to move the chains. Carry high practice energy into the game. Play with confidence.
The skinny: The Indians thought they’d proven something to themselves in a narrow opening loss to Lexington, but those good vibes did not carry over into a 31-6 loss at Class A Dibble last week. The good news is that Bethel, which began the season getting votes in the Class 2A top 10, can give up a lot of points. The bad news is Bethel can score, too, having prevailed 46-29 over Meeker and 41-34 over McLoud. Win or lose, the Indians need a better showing one week before district play begins.
Notable
• Community Christian is idle this week as a result of having played a Zero Week game at Crossings Christian, which to date is the Royals’ only loss Since, they’ve responded with a 20-2 win at Bridge Creek and a 31-0 victory over OKC Patriots, a home school team. Next week, along with everybody else, CCS begins district play.
Week 4 schedule
Friday, Sept. 24
Norman High at Yukon
Mustang at Norman North
El Reno at Noble
CCS at Holdenville
Sulphur at Little Axe
— Clay Horning