Prep Football This Week: Pregame Capsules

Norman High at Yukon
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Miller Stadium
Records: NHS 1-2 (0-0 District 6AI-1); Yukon 0-3 (0-0)
Rankings: NHS unranked; Yukon unranked.
NHS keys: Defend the run because it’s what Yukon does best. For the second straight week, get real yardage from the ground game beyond QB Tias McClarty. Avoid three-and-outs.
The skinny: In addition to an insane finish, the Tigers featured one 200-yard runner (McClarty) and two 100-yard runners last week in their 62-58 victory over Yukon. They were beyond fortunate to win as they did, but getting big nights from running backs Devin Alexander and Xavier Shackelford could be a gamechanger for the season. Yukon is not high flying, but its ground game kept it very close into the middle of the third quarter against Norman North last week. The Tigers can’t become the victim of a keep-away game.
Mustang at Norman North
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Harve Collins Field
Records: Mustang 1-2 (0-0 District 6AI-2); Norman North 3-0 (0-0)
Rankings: Mustang receiving votes in AP top five, would be eighth if poll were carried out; North No. 4.
North keys: First-down defense. Run the ball well. Eliminate drive-extending defensive penalties. Avoid turnovers.
The skinny: North is very near to a place where all it can try to do is exactly what it’s been doing. The Broncos, however, are dangerous, scoring 58 points in a loss to Norman High and finishing just short against Stillwater, one of the best teams in Class 6A-II. Given quarterback Gavin Fakes’ near 80 percent passing accuracy, it’s hard to imagine the T-Wolves being slowed as long as Chapman McKown continues to find room to run.
El Reno at Noble
Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Place: Noble Stadium
Records: El Reno 0-3 (0-0 District 5A-1); Noble 2-1 (0-0)
Rankings: El Reno not ranked; Noble receiving votes in AP top 10, would be No. 11 if pole were car round out
Noble keys: Limit turnovers. Limit penalties. Tackle well.
The skinny: If those keys are a little bland, consider a couple things about this game. One, a week ago, the Bears allowed 471 yards of total offense without allowing a completion against Piedmont’s flex-bone option. Two, El Reno is an unknown quantity, having fallen 12-6 in the Zero Week to Cache and not playing since, having forfeited to both Piedmont and Weatherford as a result of COVID-19 issues. El Reno could be nothing like the team that lost to Cache. Idle last week, it’s possible the Indians have had most of two weeks to concentrate solely on the Bears.
Community Christian at Holdenville
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Holdenville Field
Records: CCS 2-1 (0-0 District 2A-4); Holdenville 0-3 (0-0)
Rankings: CCS not ranked; Holdenville not ranked.
CCS keys: Show development along the offensive line. Bring pressure defensively. Limit turnovers. Limit penalties.
The skinny: Historically, teams offer their most improvement between Games 1 and 2 of any season. However, having received an idle week in return for playing in the Zero Week, the Royals will be playing their first game in two weeks on Friday, which means their most challenged unit, the offensive line, will have had some real time to find itself. A week ago, quarterback Boyce McIntosh enjoyed a big game, as did the defense, led by Bai Jobe, but if the line can spring the running game, the Royals will really be on to something.
Sulphur at Little Axe
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Little Axe Stadium
Records: Sulphur 1-2 (0-0 District 3A-2); Little Axe 0-3 (0-0)
Rankings: Sulphur not ranked; Little Axe not ranked.
Little Axe keys: Tackle well. Limit turnovers. Move the chains, keeping Sulphur’s offense off the field.
The skinny: The Indians are looking for something good to happen, and it won’t come easily against a two-loss Sulphur team whose setbacks have come against Tuttle (28-0) the No. 1 team in Class 4A and Washington (34-13), the No. 1 team in Class 3A. The team Sulphur beat, Davis (27-14), is pretty good, too, having reached the round of 16 in Class 2A last season. Nobody expects the Indians to beat the Bulldogs, but a fundamentally strong effort will put them in a better position to find success in future District 3A-2 tilts.
— Clay Horning