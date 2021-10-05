Prep Football This Week: Pregame capsules

Moore at Norman North
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Place: Harve Collins Field
Records: Moore 5-0, 2-0 District 6AI-2; Norman North 3-2, 0-2
Rankings: Moore No. 4; North unranked
North keys: Rebound. Play with confidence. Allow running game to compliment passing game and vice versa. Limit big plays defensively. Limit penalties.
The skinny: Though Edmond Santa Fe (and maybe Mustang) may have something to say about it, the winner of this one could go on to claim the best-in-the-west designation, while the loser could miss the playoffs. Other scenarios could play out, but it’s as close to a must-win game for North as any game could be in Week 6. One intangible that could favor North? Having faced Southmoore and Edmond North, the Lions have yet to be tested in the district.
Altus at Noble
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Place: Noble Stadium
Records: Altus 1-4, 1-1 District 5A-1; Noble 4-1, 2-0
Rankings: Altus unranked; Noble No. 9
Noble keys: Limit penalties. Limit turnovers. Force turnovers. Don’t relax. In all ways the Bears can, use the game to get better, because victory does not appear in doubt.
The skinny: Altus beat Capitol Hill 48-6, its only victory, in Week 5. It’s other games? Losses by 44 points to Chickasha, 49 points to Cache, 35 points to Lawton Ike and 61 points to Ardmore only last week. The real skinny is Noble can really play, tending to give up three or four touchdowns, but tending to score five, six or more, and the Bears are liable to claim a blowout before playing host to unbeaten Lawton Mac, perhaps with a district crown on the line.
Norman High at Jenks
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Allan Trimble Stadium
Records: NHS 2-3, 1-1 District 6AI-1; Jenks 4-1, 2-0
Rankings: NHS unranked; Jenks No. 1
NHS keys: Continue to force turnovers. Make Jenks put drives together, offering the chance to force those turnovers. Run the ball well from multiple sources.
The skinny: What the Tigers really want to do is avoid getting blown off the field. They’re 1-1 in the district with a winnable game coming up against Westmoore next week at at home. Get out of Friday night with their health and confidence intact and whatever happened in this one doesn’t need to get in the way of a playoff push. Also, unlike last week, McClarty will likely have to run more on his own to open the field for others.
CCS at Washington
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Reed Field
Records: Community Christian 4-1, 2-0 District 2A-3; Washington 5-0, 2-0
Rankings: CCS not ranked, but getting votes in media-voted AP Class 2A top 10; Washington No. 1
CCS keys: Start well on both sides of the ball. Limit big plays defensively. Create turnovers. Limit penalties.
The skinny: It’s possible the Royals schedule has done them no favors or many favors. Whatever, the jump in competition between every team they’ve played and this one is immense. The Warriors’ most narrow win has been by 21 points (Sulphur). Every other has been by at least 35. CCS’ schedule is backloaded, but if it’s helped create the confidence required to compete with the No. 1 team in the state, it could pay off Friday and beyond.
Kingston at Little Axe
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Little Axe Stadium
Records: Kingston 3-2, 1-1; Little Axe 0-5, 0-2
Rankings: Kingston unranked; Little Axe unranked
Little Axe keys: Play best defensive game of the year. Hit a few big plays offensively. Play disciplined. Avoid penalties.
The skinny: Every game is an uphill battle for the Indians, particularly those against winning teams, but the Redskins are interesting. Before topping Lone Grove 29-17 last week, they failed to score at all against Broken Bow and Plainview. If Little Axe can make a defensive stand or two or three early, they might find themselves in a game where a big play or two could be the difference.
