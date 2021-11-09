Prep Football This Week: T-Wolves, Bears, Royals enter postseason

Norman North entered the football season not shy about its primary goal of winning a state championship.
During the season, coach Justin Jones mentioned an intermediate goal when he said, “We still haven’t overcome that obstacle of winning the big game.”
Reminded the Timberwolves had just routed then-unbeaten Moore, an absolutely huge victory at the time, Jones narrowed his meaning, saying he meant beating “one of those east-side schools.”
The T-Wolves have had two such opportunities this season, at Owasso in Week 5, where they led 28-21 only to lose 70-28; against Union in Week 8, where they led 14-7 only to fall 30-14.
Friday, as the playoff begin, North will get yet another shot at one of those east-side programs, traveling to take on No. 1 Jenks at Allen Trimble Stadium.
The contest is one of three postseason matchups involving Transcript area programs, all Friday, with Noble traveling to Guthrie in the Class 5A bracket and Community Christian playing host to Davis in the Class 2A bracket.
Here’s quick look at each of those games:
• North at Jenks: That Class 6AI includes just 16 schools and only eight reach the playoffs can wreak havoc on a coach’s playoff record. If you’re not clearly the No. 1 or 2 team in the state, nothing comes easy and even then it may not.
North (9-1, 7-0 District 6AI-1) is counting on nothing coming easy for Jenks (9-1, 7-0 District 6AI-1) when it travels to Allen Trimble Stadium for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. kick.
North will arrive in Jenks having played its last five regular season games differently than its first five, which may be a good thing.
The first five, North averaged 42.6 points, allowing 35.6. The last five, it averaged 30.8, while allowing 12, shutting out Putnam City and Southmoore and not allowing Moore to score until the game’s final snap.
The T-Wolves and Trojans have four common opponents in Norman High, Edmond Memorial, Yukon and Union.
Jenks beat Union 22-0, NHS 49-21, Yukon 48-14 and Edmond Memorial 44-0.
North beat NHS 41-24, Edmond Memorial 49-25, Yukon 47-10 and fell to Union 30-14.
• Noble at Guthrie: Perhaps the best matchup in any class the first week of the postseason, the eighth-ranked Bears travel to face the seventh-ranked Blue Jays at 7 p.m. Friday, by virtue of Noble’s being the odd-team out in the three-way tie atop District 5A-1, alongside No. 5 Ardmore and No. 6 Lawton Mac.
On the face of it, it looks like Noble’s offense against Guthrie’s defense.
Guthrie (9-1, 5-1 District 5A-2) has allowed more than 20 points just twice all season, in a 22-19 loss to Carl Albert and a 35-34 overtime victory over McGuinness. It has landed three shutouts and held opponents to 14 or fewer points five more times.
Noble (8-2, 6-1 District 5A-1) been held under 40 points just three times this season, in a 14-12 loss to Class 6AII Midwest City, in a 47-37 loss to Lawton Mac and in a 36-35 overtime victory over Ardmore.
• Davis at CCS: The Royals would appear to have the psychological advantage in this one, having knocked the Wolves out of the playoffs last season, 35-7, also on Royal Field.
However, 6-4 a year ago in the regular season, Davis (7-3, 5-2 District 2A-4) is a game better this season and has won its last three over Coalgate (21-14), Marietta (42-20) and Frederick (34-0).
Still, should Community Christian continue to play the defense it’s been playing, it’s hard to see how the Wolves compete in this one, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Since allowing 23 points the first night of the season at Crossings Christian, the Royals have allowed 2, 0, 0, 7, 13, 13, 17, 0 and 6 points, the 13, 13 and 17 coming against No. 1 Washington, which hasn’t lost, Christian Heritage, a rival CCS beat 51-13 and Purcell, a playoff team it beat 38-17.