BROKEN ARROW — Norman High head coach Rocky Martin said it’d be difficult to find a player on the field who’s tougher than quarterback Tias McClarty.
So when McClarty went down in a lot of pain near the Norman High sideline during the second quarter of the Tigers’ first-round playoff game against Broken Arrow, Martin knew it wasn’t good. And it came at a tough point in the game for the Tigers.
Norman High needed to find a way to answer after allowing two touchdowns in back-to-back snaps from scrimmage. Broken Arrow scored on a 98-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-6 lead, before scooping up an errant snap on Norman High’s next offensive snap and returning it for a touchdown.
But two snaps into its next drive, Norman High received another huge blow when McClarty scrambled to his right and was hit low from behind as he rifled a 24-yard pass to Max Wilson for a first down. The defender got rolled up underneath McClarty as he was going down, and he didn’t return for the remainder of the game.
Without it’s senior signal caller, Norman High couldn’t keep up with Broken Arrow’s offense in a 47-20 loss Friday night.
“He got rolled up on... I knew he was hurt pretty bad, because Tias is as tough as anyone on that football field,” Martin said. “I knew the pain that he was in and obviously the trainers made the call. He was hurting. Phoenix (Murphy) came in and did a good job.”
Norman High continued to drive down the field with McClarty on the sidelines, but the drive stalled inside the red zone. On the ensuing possession, Broken Arrow drove the length of the field to take a 26-6 lead right before halftime.
The second half started out promising for Norman High, as Dax Noles came away with an interception to set up a 36-yard touchdown pass from Phoenix Murphy to Max Wilson, but Broken Arrow came right back with a long touchdown drive on its next possession.
Suddenly, a game that was going back-and-forth over the first quarter and a half began to turn into a runaway win for Broken Arrow.
“They went on a 14-point swing just like that,” Martin said about the first half. “That was the big difference, because we were playing with them. I think the first quarter it was a tight game and we’re playing really good on defense and then just like that, a 98-yard pass and another quick score. But the kids fought to the end, they really did.”
Norman High finished with just under 300 yards of total offense in the game, but struggled to take advantage of some early mistakes from its opponent. Broken Arrow committed 11 penalties for over 100 yards and was able to find ways to move the chains despite facing long-yardage situations.
McClarty was forced to watch his time with the Tigers come to an end from the sidelines, a tough sendoff for a player that has been an important piece of the program in recent years. The electric dual-threat quarterback rushed for over 4,000 yards in his career with Norman High.
“Number one, [he’s] a phenomenal kid, a tremendous competitor, just tough as nails — tough, tough tough,” Martin said about McClarty. “He’s the type of leader that you want on your team. He does everything the right way and I’m just proud of him.”
Norman High ends its season with a 3-8 record. The Tigers qualified for their first playoff in two years after starting out the season 0-4.
“We started out 0-4 and you never know how the team’s going to respond,” Martin said. “I think with this senior group and all of these guys, the leadership of the whole group, they fought the entire year.”
Broken Arrow advances to play Union on the road next week.
