Norman High quarterback Tias McClarty remembers the feeling he had watching Norman North celebrate after a 41-24 win inside Harve Collins Stadium last season.
It would be difficult to pin the loss on the Tigers’ quarterback. McClarty showed off his athleticism in the season opener, scoring two touchdowns and rushing for 178 yards on 28 carries.
Still, when Norman’s two biggest high schools meet for the annual Crosstown Clash, emotions run high and losing is never easy.
The Tigers had already experienced that feeling the season before. In 2020, it was the Timberwolves that topped McClarty and the Tigers, 42-34, in the first round of the playoffs.
McClarty said losses like the ones the Tigers have experienced against Norman North have been a driving the team forward this offseason. Over time, that motivation has slowly turned into a confidence about the program that McClarty hasn’t seen in his three seasons as the starting quarterback.
“My past few years we’ve had confidence, but no this much,” he said. “This is different, and I don’t think I’m just saying that because I’m a senior.”
The Timberwolves have plenty of reasons to be confident as well.
Norman North returns running back Chapman McKown, who’s committed to playing at Oklahoma next season. The Timberwolves also have their own talented quarterback in senior Kam Sixkiller.
Cason Cabiness and Bradyen Dorney give the Timberwolves’ signal caller two talented playmakers on the outside.
Though Sixkiller has looked impressive in Norman North’s scrimmages and practices, he’ll be making his first career start on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Harve Collins Stadium.
“Kam’s been in the heat of the battle. He was in a playoff game last year,” Norman North head coach Justin Jones said. “For him, I know it’s his first start, but it’ll be great for him going into it, I think he’s prepared and I certainly think he’s ready.”
If the Timberwolves are going to pull off a Clash three-peat, they’re going to need to have new faces to emerge on the defensive side of the ball. The T-Wolves return just four defensive starters from last season.
“Our big job is you’ve got to defend Tias,” Jones said. “He’s a great player. He’s very, very electric and he’s a big part of what they do. Obviously that will be a big focus, but at the same time we still have to be able to contain the two running backs, so I think we’ve got a big challenge ahead of us.”
Meanwhile, the Tigers will need to be physical up front to find success against the Timberwolves. On the offensive line, the team returns two players with significant playing experience.
Defensively, the Tigers’ front seven is going to be tasked with containing McKown.
“The big thing is just contain,” NHS coach Rocky Martin said. “Those great running backs, those great athletes, they’re gonna get their yards, but it can’t be an every down thing. We’ve just to play smart and play sound in our scheme and then contain.”
Norman High has a stable of proven backs in Xavier Shackelford and Devin Alexander, and Martin said he would like to see both get an even split of the workload.
Jones said he wants his team to be ready for the Tigers to trot both backs out, with one potentially playing in the slot.
“I’ll be looking for one of those running backs to be moved somewhere else on the field, just to get more athletes on the field,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of good team speed, especially on offense.”
