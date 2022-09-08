MOORE — Norman High head coach Rocky Martin had three keys that he wanted to see from his team coming into Thursday night’s game against Moore.
He wanted his team to avoid giving up big plays, keep from getting behind the sticks on offense and avoid making mistakes that would hurt themselves. But after Norman High’s 42-7 loss to Lions, Martin said he didn’t think his team was successful in any of those three areas.
That’s a recipe for disaster when facing one of the top-five teams in the state.
Moore (ranked No. 5 in Class 6A-1 AP Poll) scored all 42 of its points unanswered in the first two quarters before the game went on with a running clock in the second half. The Lions’ offense had almost 600 yards of total offense, including three touchdowns from running back Keandre Pittman.
“They’re good at what they do,” Martin said about the Lions. “They’re gonna run zone and counter and that’s what they did. They’re really big up front and strong and they got a good push on us and were able to get up to the next level.”
Pittman, a 6-0, 230-pound bruising back, wore down the Tigers’ front seven with 39 carries in the first half for 224 yards. The Lions also came away with big plays in the passing game, finishing the first half with 332 yards on 17 completions and three touchdowns.
Norman High’s offense struggled to move the chains due to penalties and negative plays. The Tigers were without starting running back Devin Alexander, who was an important part of the offense during last week’s Crosstown Clash before going down with an injury.
Martin said the team sat Alexander after determining that he still wasn’t at 100 percent on Thursday. To make matters worse, Alexanders’ replacement, Xavier Shackleford, also went down with an injury late in the game against Moore.
With the Tigers’ offense struggling to move the chains in the second quarter, Martin brought in backup quarterback Phoenix Murphy to lead the offense. Starting quarterback Tias McClarty wasn’t playing his best game up to that point, but Martin said he made the decision to try to get the ball in his senior’s hands in other ways.
“Just creating mismatches and something different,” Martin said. “Phoenix has done a good job so we wanted to change things up and give teams another thing to prepare for.”
The Tigers threw the ball to McClarty on a bubble screen, but the pass was dropped. Murphy, a sophomore, completed 2-of-5 passes for 14 yards.
McClarty stayed at receiver for the rest of the first half, but was back at quarterback to start the second half. The Tigers’ offense started to find more of a rhythm after the break, eventually scoring on a 50-yard run by McClarty late in the third quarter.
The Lions were held scoreless as they bled out the clock over the final two quarters and the two teams combined for just over 200 yards of total offense in the second half.
“I want to see improvements,” Martin said. “I want us to come out to practice, and I think we have had a good month of practice, but every day we’ve got to come out with the intent to get better every single day.
“I don’t know if it was the short week or what, but the big thing is we’ve got to focus on today. We’ve got to learn from this one obviously from film and then we’ve got to get better on a daily basis.”
Norman High (0-2) will look to bounce back in another road game next week against Stillwater.
