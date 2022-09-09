Facing a pivotal third-and-long from deep in its own territory, Norman North put the ball in the hands of its senior quarterback.
The play before, Kamden Sixkiller rolled left and tried to find tight end Duante Moses on a quick pass in the flat. Moses was open, but the ball sailed high and he wasn’t able to pull it down.
The Timberwolves were trying to work time off the clock with six minutes remaining in the game and a 28-20 lead over Edmond Santa Fe. Now tasked with converting on a third-and-nine from their own 24-yard line, Sixkiller took the snap and rolled right this time, he once again targeted Moses in the flat, but this time the junior reeled it in and was able to fight past the first down marker for an 11-yard gain.
Over the next six minutes, the Timberwolves marched down the field and ate up the rest of the clock to secure a 28-20 win.
“Great response. I wasn’t really happy with the way we played last week,” North head coach Justin Jones said. “I thought we were sloppy in a lot of different areas. Really hats off to our football team, these guys took to heart what we said.”
The Timberwolves’ offense appeared to be picking things up right where it left off from last week’s 40-36 win in the Crosstown Clash.
Norman North ran nine plays for 66 yards and scored on a 25-yard run by Chapman McKown on its opening drive. Edmond Santa Fe answered right back with a three-play drive that ended on a 28-yard score by Joseph Hinton.
McKown and Hinton continued to lead their offenses in a back-and-forth game until midway through the third quarter. Hinton had 11 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns before going down with an injury on the Wolves’ second possession of the second half.
“I think for us it was just sticking with the plan,” Jones said. “Our team does a great job and our coaching staff does a great job of helping our team game plan. We’re really good on the first series and then obviously you’ve got to settle in and see what adjustments are made. We’re happy with it, we’ve just got to keep plugging.”
The Timberwolves had two miscues on special teams that nearly proved to be costly in the season opener. But on Friday, it was the special teams that came away with one of the biggest plays of the game.
Trailing for the first time in the game, Norman North scored on a 10-yard run by McKown to tie the game 14-14 late in the first quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Norman North kicker Will Sutherlin hit a high, shallow kick that was misfielded by one of the Wolves’ returners.
Sophomore Reece Crandall pounced on the loose ball, setting his Timberwolves up on the Wolves’ 24-yard line. Norman North scored four plays later on a quarterback sneak by Sixkiller to take a 21-14 lead.
“This is a big win tonight against a good football team,” Jones said. “(Edmond Santa Fe head coach Kyle) White and his staff are doing an incredible job. Tonight it was great team football, good offense, good defense, special teams on that turnover there on special teams was huge. Hats off to our staff, I thought our staff did an incredible job and our guys were really locked in.”
Still leading by a touchdown, Norman North had a promising drive derailed after a penalty put it in another third-and-long situation. Sixkiller was looking for Cason Cabbiness on a deep pass across the middle of the field.
Cabbiness was double covered, but when Edmond Santa Fe’s Donte Austin tried to undercut the pass, the ball bounced off of him, straight up in the air. Brayden Dorney was well behind the play, but was still able to snatch the ball before it hit the ground and carry it another 10 yards into the end zone.
Sixkiller finished the game completing 14-of-21 passes for 207 yards yards. McKown carried the ball 30 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
McKown had eight carries on the team’s final possession and caught an 18-yard pass.
“It’s one of those deals where we’ve just got to let (McKown) do his deal and get his carries,” Jones said. “I’m really proud of everybody on offense, I thought we had some big catches tonight and did some really good things.”
Norman North (2-0) gets its first true road test next week when it faces the Millers in Yukon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.