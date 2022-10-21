Norman North only had time for one more play.
It wasn’t imperative that the Timberwolves came away with points, holding a 15-points lead with three seconds remaining at the Moore 35-yard line. But either way, head coach Justin Jones was going to take a shot.
Senior running back Chapman McKown had already gashed the Lions for 93 rushing yards on nine carries, but this time the Oklahoma commit was motioned out into the flat — a new wrinkle in the Timberwolves’ already high-powered offense.
McKown didn’t immediately take off down the field like the rest of the Timberwolves’ receivers. The Lions’ secondary chased the T-Wolves’ pass catchers down the field, but forgot about McKown.
The senior pulled down a 35-yard pass from quarterback Kamden Sixkiller in the corner of the end zone as time expired in the first half, giving Norman North a 36-15 lead going into the break.
McKown scored three times on the night and finished with over 130 yards rushing. His big score right before halftime helped fuel a 29-point third quarter for the T-Wolves as they would go on to runaway with a 72-29 win, their fourth-straight victory.
“I just love catching in traffic,” McKown said. “It’s one of my favorite things. I know how fast I am so I used that. I kind of set him off at the beginning with a little stock release and then I hit it hard. Like I said, I just love making plays when people are on me. I feel like it’s just more fun. It was a great throw, awesome.”
Just a play earlier, the Timberwolves were at midfield facing fourth-and-six with 10 seconds remaining and had a decision to make — give the ball right back to the Lions’ offense or take another shot down the field.
Jones put the ball in the hands of his senior quarterback, who tried to find his running back down the field. McKown was pulled down before he had a chance to make the catch and the Timberwolves were awarded another chance and better field position after the pass interference.
“It was just one of those deals, I knew Moore could score quick,” Jones said. “We had 30 seconds left, three timeouts, we were going to try to push the ball down the field and see what could happen. We ended up winding the clock down and taking that timeout so we had 10 seconds left. It was fourth down so it was kind of do-or-die there as far as we go.”
About 10 minutes later, McKown was back on the field accepting the honor of homecoming king.
“It was awesome, just a great experience,” McKown said about the night. “To be able to ball like that and win (homecoming king), how everything came together, it was awesome.”
The Timberwolves’ 72 points were the program’s most since 2017.
Sixkiller scored five touchdowns with four coming through the air and one on the ground. The senior’s lone rushing touchdown came on an 85-yard run, in which he went untouched right up the middle of the defense.
Norman North’s defense also forced four turnovers (all fumbles), returning two back for touchdowns.
The first came on the Lions’ second offensive snap of the game. After a 12-yard completion on the opening play, Owen Flowers was able to strip Moore’s Makai Crenshaw.
Mason Pace picked up the loose ball and returned it 54-yards for the game’s opening score. The Timberwolves got their second defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 50-yard scoop and score by Ray’Shawn Irvin.
“Defensively it was stressful all week, just because they’re such an explosive offense,” Jones said. “They’ve been putting up yards on everybody. Hats off to our defensive staff for putting a really good game plan together and our guys for executing that.”
Even in a big loss, the Lions’ explosiveness was on display Friday night. They finished the first half with over 250 yards of total offense, but continued to be slowed down by penalties and turnovers.
The Lions were called for 10 penalties for 86 yards in the first half alone.
Sixkiller didn’t get many opportunities in the passing game, but made the most of his chances when he did. The senior completed 10-of-15 passing attempts for 155 yards through the air.
Carson Samson also had 13 carries and rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s a great thing when you have Chap and Carson both, and Carson comes in and continues to run extremely physical,” Jones said. “Then we were able to do some different things from Chap out of the backfield, getting him out in the slot and getting him vertical down the field. As long as we can do that combined with the other receivers and the way that Kam’s playing right now, we’re tough to defend.”
Norman North will be back on the road next week to face Westmoore.
