The odds were mounting against Norman North as every second ticked away on the scoreboard at Harve Collin Stadium.
Forced to punt from their own 40-yard line, Owasso didn’t try to do anything tricky with a two-score lead and less than a minute remaining in the game. Set up in their regular punt formation, the Rams just needed to boot the ball away and force the Timberwolves to drive down the field with no timeouts.
A miraculous play by Norman North’s Mason Pace gave the Timberwolves their last glimmer of hope to keep the season alive.
Pace broke through the Rams’ front line and was the only player to challenge the three Owasso linemen that were back protecting the punter. With an incredible effort, Pace made a last-ditch effort to throw his body up into the air, getting flipped over in the process, but somehow connecting a single hand on the ball to block the kick.
The ball went out of bounds inside the Rams’ nine-yard line and the Timberwolves would score four plays later. The late-game magic would end there for the Timberwolves, though, as the Rams would go on to recover the ensuing onside kick.
A kneel down capped off a 41-34 loss for the Timberwolves in the 6A state quarterfinals.
“At the end of the day you have a chance to win the game,” NNHS head coach Justin Jones said. “These guys never quit the entire season and they kept plugging away. They’ve handled a lot of adversity, we’ve handled a lot of adversity just in the last week.”
Even coming off of last week’s bye week, Norman North was in for a difficult challenge playing without starting quarterback Kamden Sixkiller, who missed the game due to injury. Owasso’s defense was able to capitalize on Sixkiller’s absence by selling out to stop the run.
As a result, the Timberwolves needed to lean on backup quarterback Owen Eshelman, who was getting his first start at quarterback after playing on defense for most of the season. The sophomore quarterback opened up the scoring with a wild throw for his first career touchdown pass.
The pass appeared to be headed for an easy interception, but the ball bounced off an Owasso defender, straight up into the air. Another Rams defensive back at a chance to catch it, but bobbled it, allowing Brayden Dorney to snatch the ball out of the air and take it in for a touchdown.
After giving up a score on the ensuing possession, Norman North would take the lead heading into halftime on a 10-yard touchdown run by Jackson Lundquist. Eshelman finished the first half with 170 yards through the air, completing nine of his 11 passes with a touchdown.
“This year he really earned his stripes on defense and came up here in a tough situation in a quarterfinal game and gets his first start,” Jones said. “He really did some nice things — threw the ball exceptionally well. Owasso did really well against the run and forced us to do those things.”
The momentum began to shift back in the Rams’ favor early in the third quarter behind a few big plays.
After giving up a touchdown on the first drive of the second half, Norman North fumbled the ball on its first offensive snap after the break. Four plays later, Owasso punched it in on a four-yard run by Braeden Foster to take their first lead of the game.
Norman North had positive drive going on the next possession, but fumbled the ball back to Owasso for its third turnover of the game. On the next play, Owasso quarterback Mason Willingham took the ball 74 yards to the house to create a two-score cushion.
“Owasso defensively’s a really good team,” Jones said. “Their quarterback played his tail off, coming down the stretch and to be able to get out of a couple of those tackles and go score some big plays. Credit to him and credit to what they did.”
After managing 71 yards of total offense in the third quarter, Norman North was able to find ways to move the ball again in the fourth, but was constantly forced to play catch-up. Owasso racked up 367 of its 471 yards of total offense in the second half alone.
Willingham accounted for over 350 yards of offense, including 141 yards on the ground.
Norman North was held for under 100 yards rushing on 30 attempts, but had over 300 yards through the air and three touchdowns.
Dorney accounted for two of those touchdown catches with both coming off tipped passes.
Norman North finishes 8-2 overall with the loss. Owasso will advance to face Union next week in the 6A state semifinals.
“The way these guys came out and played, I couldn’t be more proud,” Jones said. “This is why I do this. This is my ‘why’ — to watch these guys go put everything they have on the line. I know that it didn’t turn out the way that they wanted, but one game’s not going to define them. They’ve got a great future ahead of them, every one of them.”
