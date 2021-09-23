Prep football: Trio of targets powering Noble's high-octane passing attack

Much of Noble’s success in the passing game, as Greg George explains it, boils down to familiarity.
George has been the Bears’ head coach since 2014. His offensive coordinator, Kyle Davidson, and offensive line coach, Tyler Solomon, have been with the program even longer. During this period, Noble’s offense hasn’t changed much.
“Kids love going out and playing because they know we're gonna throw the ball and have fun,” George said Wednesday.
Of course, any system is only as good as the players that comprise it. But it so happens that the Bears’ cadre of pass-catchers has been as strong as any in Oklahoma.
With junior Brandon Harper and seniors Trevor Wardrip and Cayden Dominey serving as junior quarterback Colin Fisher’s top weapons, Noble has racked up over 700 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air. The three have powered an offense that’s averaging 34 points per game and has gone over 40 points twice in three contests.
All three players have had moments to shine early on. Wardrip hauled in 72 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears’ season-opening victory over Blanchard. Harper blew up for over 200 yards receiving, and four scores total, in last week’s win against Piedmont. Dominey, meanwhile, has caught a touchdown pass in all three games.
“We’re gonna take what the defense gives us,” George said. “It could be a different kid every Friday night. You gotta be ready to go, because our quarterback can put it on any one of them.”
Harper has been on Noble’s varsity the longest, having played since his freshman season. Quick and agile at 5’9 and 155 pounds, he’s proven particularly deadly in taking short passes for big gains — two of his three touchdowns against Piedmont came from 65 and 75 yards out, respectively — and the Bears often run jet sweeps for him as well.
The only setback for Harper this season came against Blanchard, when he cramped up during the second half. Harper said it took him until the second half against Midwest City a week later to feel like himself again. Against the Bombers in that half, he caught six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.
While Wardrip thrived in the season-opener as Harper dealt with cramps, he maintained that level of production over his next two games — in fact, he racked up more receiving yards against Midwest City (126) and Piedmont (81) than he did against Blanchard. The 6’3, 185-pound Wardrip has excelled as a deep threat, bringing an element of speed to the Bears’ attack.
Some offenses aren’t built to accommodate gaudy stat lines from multiple receivers, but not Noble’s. In fact, Harper and Wardrip often aid the other, and other Bears, with their blocking — Wardrip made a key block on Colin Thomas’s game-sealing touchdown run against Piedmont, for example.
“If you can’t block, you can’t play for us,” George said. “They both do a great job blocking, and they both work hard. When we run sprints, they’re up there in the front.”
Then there’s Dominey, whose key attribute, according to George, is his versatility. At 6’2 and 205 pounds, Dominey has the size and skill to play tight end, H-back and wide receiver in addition to his responsibilities on the defensive side of the ball, where he’s one of Noble’s leading tacklers.
On offense, Dominey’s specialty is the drag route across the middle of field, which enables him to function as Fisher’s safety valve. His touchdowns against Midwest City and Piedmont came on third and fourth down, respectively, on plays where he found the soft spot in the defense to aid a scrambling Fisher.
“We’ll be lined up, you can just give (Fisher) a look, you’ll be like, ‘I’ll be open’,” Dominey said. “And he’ll know.”
The fact that Noble’s passing attack has clicked so well is even more surprising considering who the Bears are missing. Two of their top receivers from last season — Chilli Lorenz and L.T. Taylor — are out with injuries. Lorenz, a versatile athlete who played quarterback for a time last season, is committed to Air Force to play football.
It’s perhaps a sign of Harper, Wardrip and Dominey’s continued maturation that nobody, not even George, has had to explicitly tell them of the need to take on larger roles. They just seemed to understand.
“We know we lost players,” Wardrip said, “so we have to step up to win.”