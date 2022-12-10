EDMOND – On the drive that will echo for the rest of their lives, the Washington Warriors did not falter.
As a result, they are the Class 2A football champions.
Washington converted twice on fourth down on a 14-play, 60-yard march that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Major Cantrell to Nate Roberts with 2:31 left. That score lifted the Warriors past Oklahoma City Millwood 17-14 in the 2A title game on a chilly, gray Saturday afternoon at Chad Richison Stadium.
Washington (15-0) not only capped an unbeaten season, the Warriors earned their first football state title since a Jace Brewer-led squad picked up the program’s first gold ball in 1996. Washington had lost three times in the title game since 2017, including each of the past two years.
“We prepared for this,” Cantrell said. “We’ve been in those situations before. We didn’t lose doubt and that’s what championship teams do. It was just time to relax and have fun. That’s what I felt like we did. We had fun today. We won it all and that was our goal.”
Washington’s plan entering the game against Millwood (13-2) was to limit the Falcons’ big plays, and the Warriors mostly succeeded. Millwood finished with only nine first downs and 160 yards of offense and ran only 47 plays. Tailback Rickey Hunt Jr. had 14 carries for 39 yards as the Warriors consistently strung out Millwood’s running plays.
The Warriors also struggled on offense, finishing with 283 yards, but made big conversions when they needed to, going 5 of 6 on fourth-down plays. Cole Scott finished with a hard-earned 113 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries and Cantrell completed 15 of 30 passes for 129 yards. Cage Morris and Cooper Alexander each had five catches for Washington, for 66 and 22 yards, respectively.
“Millwood made us earn everything,” Washington coach Brad Beller said. “They’re here for a reason, too. I’m just so proud of our guys being resilient and fighting through all of the adversity. It was a great way to end it.
“We didn’t flinch one time and they continued to fight. That’s what champions do.”
Millwood took its first lead with 5:50 left in the third quarter. A 31-yard pass from freshman quarterback Schuylar Turnbull to Hunt set up a 15-yard touchdown pass from Turnbull to William Mays. Hunt’s 2-point conversion run put the Falcons up 14-7.
The Warriors’ defense buckled down, allowing only one more first down the rest of the way and buying time for the offense. Late in the third quarter, Washington took over at the Millwood 44 before facing a 4th-and-18 at the 19. A pass interference call against the Falcons moved the ball up 10 yards and Mayson Thomas drilled a 25-yard field goal with 11:37 left in the game, pulling the Warriors within 14-10.
After a Millwood punt, Washington started at its own 40 with 9:19 left. The Warriors converted a 4th-and-9 (on a 14-yard pass to Roberts) at the Millwood 36 and a 4th-and-2 at the 14 (by the nose of the football, on a run by Scott) before Cantrell hit Roberts in the back of the end zone.
“We have a few younger guys and we have a few older guys that have been here,” Scott said. “We were going for the same goal and we were working together. Our (offensive) line did great and our receivers did great catching the ball. Our defense was getting stops all game. Without them, we don’t win.”
Millwood went 4-and-out, with Washington’s Tanner Olson knocking down a deep pass on fourth down with 1:51 left. The Warriors took three knees to run the clock down to 25 seconds, and on 4th-and-26, Cantrell scampered down the sideline for 35 yards to seal the win.
“It’s why this game is great,” Millwood coach Darwin Franklin said. “You can do so many things right, but if you don’t do all the things right, it might not come out for you. (Washington) is a heck of a team and they got the monkey off their back. … They deserve it.”
Both teams scored on their opening possession. Washington covered 68 yards in 10 plays, with Scott plunging into the end zone from 2 yards out and Thomas kicking the extra-point conversion.
Millwood answered with a 9-play, 65-yard drive aided significantly by two major penalties against Washington. Hunt’s 2-yard run pulled the Falcons within 7-6 but he was stopped well short of the goal line on an attempted 2-point conversion run, leaving the Warriors ahead 7-6 with 5:55 left in the first quarter.
For the rest of the half, the teams exchanged punts. Twice, Millwood punter Zyhir Fisher pinned the Warriors inside the 5-yard line, but the Warriors avoided mistakes and finished the half at their own 1 without surrendering a safety.
“This (win) was for the program,” Beller said. “These kids got to reap the hard work of a lot of hard work that was put in before them. I am so proud of them.”
