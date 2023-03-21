The defending 6A boys state golf champions opened up their season with their home tournament at Belmar Golf Club on Monday.
Edmond North took home the stroke play and match play titles, posting a stroke play team score of 305. Norman High finished third with a team score of 312, led by Ben Campbell’s 77.
The Tigers’ top-four finishers each finished with scores 81 or under on a cold and windy day. Quinn Robertson shot 76, Dennon Norman shot 78 and Sebastian Salazar shot an 81.
The hosting Timberwolves took fourth and were 13 shots back of the first-placed Huskies. Josh Stuart and Dax Ramb led the team with 77’s, while Max Courange and Piercen Wells each shot 82.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.