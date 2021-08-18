It’s been a tough start to the season for Norman’s volleyball teams.
Norman High began its season in the annual Norman High Varsity Volleyball Tournament on a high note, winning its first two matches before losing its next three. The team dropped its next match to Edmond Memorial on Tuesday, moving to 2-4 on the season.
The Tigers have an opportunity to get back on track in the Westmoore tournament beginning Friday.
Norman North began its season against two of the historically best teams in Class 6A, Bishop Kelley and Broken Arrow, losing both in two competitive matches, going the full five sets against the Tigers and four against the Comets, the reigning state champs.
New head coach Faith Avalos isn’t worried about her team’s slow start.
“Starting our season against those two teams really helped us see where we need to improve,” she said. “We know we have the fight, so now we can just work on building connections and getting this team back on track.”
Avalos and her team have goals of making a deep run in the state playoffs, and growing what has historically been a successful program at North.
“I just want to get us in the best possible position to learn and grow from this process,” Avalos said.
The T-Wolves return home against Moore at 6 p.m. today.
• NHS seeking consistency: Daniel Wood’s young team has shown an array of highs and lows early in the season, posting a 3-3 record.
The team lost its first game of the season against Moore, scoring just a single run, before bouncing back with a win against Edmond Sante Fe, scoring 11. The number of times the Tigers have crossed the plate in subsequent games has been, 3, 0, 5 and 14.
The Tigers will compete in the Murray County Bash tournament starting today.
• Norman North pitcher out against Broken Arrow: Starting pitcher Juliana Linares will miss Thursday’s game against Broken Arrow after being hit by a line drive during Monday’s game against Choctaw.
Linares went to the hospital after the play, but the X-Rays found no serious injury. She is expected to return to the circle next week.
• Football scrimmages on tap: Both NHS and North will leave Norman this week as Tiger coach Rocky Martin and T-Wolves coach Justin Jones get to gauge their squads against actual other teams.
Norman North is at Midwest City, with the freshman beginning at 5 p.m., junior varsity at 6, varsity at 7 and a half-game for the varsity beginning at 8:30 against the Bombers.
Friday, the Tigers are in Stillwater, with the freshman going at 5 p.m., the junior varsity at 6 and the varsity at 7:30.