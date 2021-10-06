Both Norman softball teams made it through the first day of the regional tournaments on Wednesday and will return to action today.
Norman High and Norman North both won their quarterfinal games before falling in the semifinal matchup. Here’s a look at how both teams played and what they’ll be facing in today’s games:
Norman High
NHS (15-16) started its day with a quarterfinal matchup against Edmond North that proved to be a defensive battle.
Neither team scored through the first two innings before NHS’ Preslee Ray scored Seilani Owens on a single. Ray later scored off a ground-out RBI from Raelynn Sandlin to give NHS a 2-0 lead in the third inning.
NHS took a three-run lead in the top of the fifth inning after Ray scored Owens.
Edmond North scored a run in the final three innings, but Haylee Doss’ run in the top of the seventh proved to be just enough as the Tigers won 4-3.
Laila King pitched all seven innings and got the win, striking out three batters and surrendering nine hits.
“They just stuck with it, continued to grind it out,” NHS coach Daniel Wood said. “We didn’t swing the bats very well, but luckily defensively we continued to play behind our pitcher.”
The Tigers advanced to the semifinals against the tournament host, Westmoore, a team that beat NHS in a close 3-1 game back in August. But Westmoore found early success, scoring six runs in the first inning en route to a 10-0 win over the Tigers.
“You always want to limit big innings, but they came out hitting very, very well,” Wood said.
The Tigers will face Edmond North again at noon today in a third matchup between the two teams. NHS beat Edmond North 5-0 earlier in the season.
If the Tigers win, they’ll move on to face Westmoore again for a chance to clinch a state tournament berth.
“It’s always hard to beat a team three times throughout a year, but at the same time, as long as we come out and play our tempo and run the bases hard, I think we’re going to be in a good spot,” Wood said.
Norman North
The T-Wolves faced a solid Bartlesville (19-15) team in the quarterfinal at Stillwater.
The game was tied 1-1 after the first inning, before a late momentum pushed the T-Wolves to a 5-1 win.
Kaylee Lovekamp led the T-Wolves with two RBIs and Tylie Ligons recorded two runs. Pitcher Juliana Linares pitched all seven innings and struck out three batters while surrendering three runs.
“I just saw that we were ready to play,” North coach Trey Palacol said. “... We did exactly what we wanted to do, and it just progressed throughout the game. We made the outs we needed to make and didn’t do anything too crazy.”
The T-Wolves semifinal game against Stillwater got off to a rough start after the Pioneers hit a homerun in the first inning and took a 3-0 lead in the third inning.
The T-Wolves found momentum in the seventh inning, starting with a home run and two base hits. But their late rally wasn’t enough, falling 4-1.
“When we went into the last inning, I told the girls that we wanted to take something from this inning that we could put in our notebook so we’d be ready for tomorrow,” Palacol said.
North now meets Del City (6-28) at noon today for a chance at playing Stillwater again.
“I don’t want to look past Del City, but hopefully we get back to that game (against Stillwater),” Palacol said.