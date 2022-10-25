Another big season for Norman North’s Kaitlyn Webb was recognized by the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference (COAC) in its end-of-season awards.
Webb was named first team all-conference for the second season in a row in the position of designated hitter. The junior was already named a first team third baseman on the District 6A-4 all-district team.
Webb helped lead the Timberwolves to a 21-15 record that included two wins in the regional tournament. A Seminole State College commit, Webb had a .600 batting average during the four regional contests, hitting a home run, a triple and four doubles with seven RBI.
Webb was one of 12 players selected to the COAC first team and the only designated hitter selection.
Alongside Webb, teammates Laila King, Paige Moore and Juliana Linares were selected as all-conference honorable mentions. The trio also picked up all-district honors, with King and Moore being named honorable mentions and Linares earning a first team selection as a pitcher.
Norman High landed four players on the COAC honorable mention list — Preslee Ray, Raelynn Sandlin, Ashtan Gainey and Avery Bozeman. All four were also named honorable mentions on the District 6A-1 all-district team.
