Norman High celebrated senior night with a lopsided win over lowly Del City on Thursday in a game that ended by run rule in the bottom of the third inning.
The Tigers, who begin regional play next week, made quick work of the Eagles, scoring nine runs in the bottom of the second inning on the way to a 12-0 victory at the district softball complex.
Pitcher Ally Jones limited Del City (2-22, 1-13 Class 6A-4) to one hit, a single by third baseman Brooke Morgan in third inning, and struck out the side on 10 pitches in the top of the second.
Norman High scored twice in the first inning on a pair of throwing errors following singles by Preslee Ray and Seilani Owens. Coach Daniel Wood's offense erupted in the second against Del City starter Rayna Nash, who struggled to find the plate. Nash hit two batters and walked two others with the bases loaded.
With the Tigers leading 7-0, Pippa Werner doubled with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 9-0. The next hitter, Jordyn Mays, singled to right field to score more runs.
"It was a quick one." Wood said. "They came out and took care of business."
After the game, the team recognized seniors Avery Bozeman and Raelynn Sandlin in what was an emotional celebration.
"They're huge," Wood said. "You look at all the younger girls crying and you can see the impact they've had on the program. They're two kids that are going to be really hard to replace. We always tell the kids leave the program better than you found it, and they've done a good job of that."
Next up for Norman High is a home game against Norman North on Monday. The Tigers play at Noble on Tuesday and then open regional play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Deer Creek at Southmoore High school.
If the Tigers beat the Antlers, they will play the winner of the game between Southmoore and Putnam City West later that day. Wood's team needs to win three games to reach the state baseball tournament.
"We're swinging the bats a little better right now," he said. "I feel like we've been a little more aggressive at the plate, we've taken better approaches at the plate.
"If we come out and make routine plays look routine, I think we've got as good a chance as anybody. When we're facing those better teams, we can't give them anything. We've got to make them earn everything they get."
