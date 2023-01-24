Tuesday’s winter storm is forcing a change of plans for several area teams.
The Crosstown Clash wrestling match between Norman High and Norman North, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been rescheduled to next Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to a release from Norman Public Schools.
The Norman High boys and girls basketball teams were set to take on Stillwater at home on Tuesday, but will now host the Pioneers on Wednesday.
Game times have not yet been released, and according to a post from Norman Public Schools Twitter account, the new schedule may be subject to change.
