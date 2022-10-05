As name, image and likeness continues to make an impact on collegiate sports, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is now taking steps to help high school athletes keep their amateur status while earning compensation.
The OSSAA announced that high school athletes may earn compensation from their name, image and likeness provided they meet certain criteria. The compensation cannot be contingent on specific athletic performances or achievements. It also cannot be provided as an incentive to enroll in a specific school and it cannot be provided by a school or anyone “acting as an agent for the school”
The guidelines also outline the ways in which athletes can seek compensation:
▪ No “marks” may be used, including but not limited to school logos, school name, school mascot, or any trademarked OSSAA logo or acronyms.
▪ No school apparel or equipment shall be worn which includes school name, school logo, school mascot, or any apparel displaying trademarked OSSAA logos or acronyms.
▪ No member school facility may be used for the purpose of name, image and likeness compensation.
▪ No activities in conflict with a member school’s local school district policy may be endorsed. Examples include but are not limited to tobacco or alcohol products.
▪ Collegiate level associations should be contacted for any rules regarding name, image and likeness for students participating beyond the high school level.”
In addition to releasing the guidelines, the OSSAA has chosen Eckler Sports as a partner to provide NIL education for the organization and those involved with high school sports across the state. Bryan Bedford of the Bedford Agency will act as the liaison and provide support for Eckler Sports’ educational programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.