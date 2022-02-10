Norman North’s swim team secured a fourth-place finish at the 6A West regional meet on Tuesday, highlighted by Jadie Brister setting the fastest time in the in the girls 200-yard individual medley.
Brister’s finals time of 2:12.51 was over four seconds faster than Edmond North’s Kelsey Healy. The junior nearly went two-for-two in her individual events, but was edged out by Edmond North’s Laney Jones in the 100-yard freestyle by just under a second to finish in silver.
She also joined the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Carla Benedicto, Meg Kemmet and Hannah Agee for a third-place finish. Agee, a senior, also made the most of her two individual events, coming in fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard backstroke.
In total, Norman North finished 18 events inside the top eight. Swimmers who finished in the top eight in any event were given a medal.
Reed Clymer came away with a pair of medals after a fourth-place finish in the boys 100-yard backstroke and sixth in the boys 100-yard butterfly. Clymer was the second swimmer in Norman North’s third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay.
The Norman North swim boys and girls swim teams combined to finish fourth (418 team score) at the event and missed out on finishing in the top three by a single point.
Norman High takes home six medals
Norman High finished seventh in the boys’ final team standings and ninth in the overall standings, while taking home six medals at the regional at Edmond Public Schools Aquatic Center.
Ware Stuckey accounted for four of those medals. The sophomore finished sixth in the boys 200-yard individual medley and fifth in the boys 100-yard freestyle, before joining the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relay teams for seventh-placed finishes.
Jones Godsey’s finals time of 2:11.95 in the 200-yard individual medley was just enough to beat out Edmond Memorial’s Benjamin Prejean (2:12.39) for a medal. Gentry Tipton took eight in the boys 100-yard freestyle, but missed out on a medal in the 100-yard breaststroke, settling for ninth with a time of 1:06.21.
The 24 fastest times from both the 6A East and 6A West regionals qualified for the state meet. Class 6A preliminary races will be held on Feb. 18, with the finals being held on Feb. 19.