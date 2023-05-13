Norman North junior Camden Pratcher set the pace on his first attempt at the long jump in Saturday’s 6A state track meet, and didn’t let up.
Pratcher had his first jump over 23 feet on his fourth attempt to set a new meet-high. Then, on his fifth attempt, Pratcher came just shy of tying his personal best with a jump of 23-10.00.
The jump solidified Pratcher’s spot at the top, and ended up taking the 6A long jump state title.
The Norman North boys team earned 10 points on the day to finish 19th overall. Tyler Deisering cleared 13-00.00 on pole vault to finish in ninth place.
The Timberwolves’ 4x400-meter relay team also finished in ninth place with a time of 3:24.77.
The Norman High boys team secured a tie for 10th place with a team score of 41. The Tigers finished in the top four in four different events.
Senior Tias McClarty secured the Tigers’ highest individual finish of the day, finishing third in the long jump with a 22-04.50. The 4x100-meter relay team backed up a second place finish in the state preliminaries on Friday with a second-place finish on Saturday with a time of 41.49.
The boys 4x200-meter relay team of Kamran Donald, McClarty, Brody Boyd and Devin Alexander also earned a medal, finishing third with a time of 1:26.89.
Michael Parker finished eighth on Saturday in the boys 800-meter with a time of 1:56.75, while Phin Bonner finished ninth in the 1600.
On the girls side, the Norman High 4x400-meter relay team set a season best on Saturday with a time of 4:03.08 to finish in seventh place and earn the Tigers four points.
The Norman High girls finished in 22nd place at the state meet.
The Norman North girls finished with one more point to take 21st place. The Timberwolves were lead by a sixth-place finish by Kinley Kite in the 800 with a time of 2:14.55
