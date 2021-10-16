SHAWNEE — Just when Oklahoma Union looked like it might yet make it a game, Community Christian took over and didn’t look back.
Within 9-8 early in the first set, the Cougars committed two straight errors and opened the door right back up for the Royals. Ashlyn Williams came up with a big block, Landry Braziel smashed three kills and in the blink of an eye, CCS was on a 12-1 run.
The Royals, the No. 1 team in Class 3A, will play for a second straight state championship tonight by virtue of their 3-0 semifinal victory over Oklahoma Union (25-14, 25-8, 25-9).
CCS (36-3) got out to what coach Christina Maynes called a “rocky start” in Friday’s quarterfinal match against Chisholm, winning the first set just 25-17 before taking the next two 25-7 and 25-12. Saturday afternoon was the same story.
“It takes a few points for our girls to kind of scope out the lay of the land,” Maynes said. “Then they know exactly what they need to do. They read the block well, they know where to be on defense, they just have a really high level of understanding.”
The Cougars (22-15) rarely rattled off consecutive points, and never more than two straight. Meanwhile, the Royals began the second and third sets on 9-1 and 14-3 runs, respectively.
Maynes praised the serves of junior Caroline Bell, as well as Bell and sophomore Stella Gorton’s setting, which enabled CCS to control the flow of the match.
“When we take care of our serve receive in particular, our offense takes care of itself,” Maynes said. “I think our strongest suit is being able to take teams out of system, especially with our serve.”
CCS will play either second-seeded Cascia Hall (30-5) or third-seeded Rejoice Christian (21-11) at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Shawnee High School. Cascia Hall and Rejoice Christian play at 3 p.m.
If the Royals were to win, it would not only be their second consecutive state title, but their fourth since 2015.