Prep volleyball: Community Christian sweeps Cascia Hall for second-straight championship

SHAWNEE — Landry Braziel knew something had to change.
Community Christian’s sophomore outside hitter, known for her thunderous kills, had been held in check by Cascia Hall’s strong blocking. As the second set came to a close, Braziel’s frustration reached a boiling point.
“I could not get around their blocks,” she said. “... I just had to think to myself, ‘This isn’t about me.’ I just needed to reset my mind and put a different perspective on it.”
Makes sense. After all, her Royals were leading in the Class 3A state championship match, two sets to none. and Braziel’s time would come anyway.
Braziel pummeled six kills down the stretch of a nail-biting third set in which Cascia Hall refused to go away. During the Royals’ first two games at the state tournament, her kills were marked by an expectant nonchalance. These, however, felt cathartic. With each swing of Braziel’s right arm came a scream that seemed to symbolize her team being that much closer to victory.
And when Braziel finally got the chance to put it away, she didn’t miss. She fired an ace on CCS’s first match point, finishing off a three-set sweep (25-20, 25-18, 27-25) of the Commandos for the Royals’ second consecutive state championship and fourth since 2015.
“I was just thinking, ‘I have to get this serve in so we can finish this game,’ ” Braziel said.
Then she clarified: “I don’t really think. I just, like, do it.”
Community Christian, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A all fall, finished the season with a 37-3 record, its losses coming twice to 5A Mount St. Mary and once vs. the non-OSSAA OKC Storm. The Royals were almost never even challenged this fall: 35 of their wins came by sweep, the exceptions being two 2-1 wins over 5A Carl Albert.
But make no mistake — Cascia Hall gave CCS all it could handle. Royals coach Christina Maynes said that the Commandos brought adversity unlike anything her team had faced this season.
“They blocked us like we hadn’t been blocked,” Maynes said. “They had a more active middle than we’re used to seeing. They were very scrappy. They were all over the place.”
With Cascia Hall frontliners Landrey Hill, Ramsey Wagner and Trinity Lawlis denying Braziel by matching her power, CCS spread things out. Braziel would finish with 13 kills thanks to her late surge, but Channing Apel, Victoria Gray, Caroline Bell and Stella Gorton also all had at least five kills.
Braziel found her form late. Bell, a junior and Gorton, a sophomore, ran the offense with their setting. Senior Sydney Burks was her usual self on defense. Gray, a sophomore did a little bit of everything. Apel, a senior, was there whenever the Royals needed a big kill, as was junior Ashlyn Williams when they were looking for a block.
“Those girls keep swinging,” Maynes said. “We really have an in-your-face offense. There’s so many different things coming at you at once. We can isolate hitters on blocks pretty often, and then our middle can take over and swing when she needs to. We have so many assets.”
Apel described last season’s championship run, which ended with a five-set win over Heritage Hall, as “chaotic.” The Royals were nervous and all over the place, she said.
But in the heat of Saturday night’s dogfight — and all season, for that matter — they knew what to do. It’s not only that CCS returned all of its players from 2020, but they came back wiser, stronger, more mature and with better team chemistry as well.
Much of that is a credit to Maynes, who capped off her first year as coach with a state title. She did so by not trying to reinvent the wheel: rather, she said, she merely tried to keep guiding the Royals in the direction they were already headed.
Where they were headed turned out to be another state championship, won in three-set fashion. No matter if it hasn’t sunk in for any of them quite yet.
“We were talking in the locker room about how this feels fake,” Apel said. “This is not real.”
But there’s no question it’s real. And the Royals have the trophy to prove it.
“It is an honor to win a single state championship, let alone two in a row,” Maynes said. “These girls were able to do a feat that not a lot of people have done, and they can have that for the rest of their lives.”