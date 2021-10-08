Prep Volleyball: Norman North will enter regional tournament on fire

The prep volleyball postseason is upon us and, once again, Norman North will be hosting a Class 6A regional.
While previous bands of Timberwolves may have entered regional play more highly ranked, none may have entered quite so hot.
North takes on Lawton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and barring an unthinkable upset, will meet the winner of the 6 p.m. match between Bartlesville and Westmoore at 7:30 p.m., a state tourney bid hanging in the balance.
Should North reach its eighth straight Class 6A state tournament, it will have done it after putting together 16 straight match victories, many of them over very strong opponents.
The T-Wolves last loss came to No. 3 Jenks, at the Jenks Invitational, on Sept. 24, dropping their record to 12-5. North is now 26-5 having last beaten second-ranked Edmond Santa Fe, even in straight sets, on Tuesday.
The day before the T-Wolves took out No. 4 Deer Creek in four sets.
The weekend previous to that, North claimed the Mustang tournament, beating Enid, No. 13 Mustang and Class 5A No. 2 Mount St. Mary on the first day and Mt. St, Mary again and the OKC Storm on the second day.
The Storm is a home school team that operates like a club team, outside of the OSSAA, but it is also a very good team, owning one of Class 3A No. 1 Community Christian’s three losses.
“We’ve found a groove, the girls are playing with each other with a lot more discipline than we had at the beginning of the year,” first-year coach Faith Avalos said.
Despite the way they closed the regular season, the T-Wolves did not draw the easiest regional field.
If things go as expected, they’ll meet the 12th-ranked Bruins in the final.
Bartlesville (21-10) owns victories over 10th-ranked Union, 11th-ranked Bixby and Class 5A No. 5 Sapulpa.
Still, if things go as they’ve been going, North should be fine.
“We have greater confidence,” Avalos said.
Tigers
Norman High, which closed its regular season with a 10-20 mark, has its regional appointment on Tuesday at sixth-ranked Edmond Memorial.
The Tigers will draw Bixby in their opener, the winner to play the winner between Memorial and Southmoore.
Bears
Noble opens the postseason on Monday at the Class 5A regional tourney being hosted by No. 6 Southeast in Oklahoma City.
The Bears will meet No. 11 El Reno in their opener, the winner to meet the winner between Southeast and Del City.