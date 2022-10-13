SAND SPRINGS — Sporting white T-shirt’s with the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 in purple with the phrase “3peat” sandwiched between, Community Christian School walked into the Charles Page High School gym like they’ve been at this stage before.
They played like it too.
Community Christian was able to sweep its Class 4A state quarterfinals matchup against Cascia Hall 3-0 on Thursday, the same team the Royals beat in last year's state final.
“I feel like the girls played with the mentality that we are here to win,” Royals head coach Christina Maynes said. “We’re not here to lose. That (mentality) pushed them and gave them the momentum needed in that match.”
Community Christian, who came into the tournament with a 33-4 record and ranked first in Class 4A, was able to make relatively easy work of the first two sets of the matchup, winning 25-18 and 25-19 respectively.
However, the third set did not come as easy for the defending two-time champions.
After trailing 7-3 to start the set, Maynes decided to call a timeout. 18 scores later, Maynes had to call her second timeout of the set as the deficit grew to 18-10.
The second timeout seemed to do the trick as Christian Community was able to rally back and close out the set on a 17-7 run in a 27-25 win.
The main message Maynes sent to her team in both of those timeouts was about fixing technique, reminding them to avoid overrunning the ball and attacking the ball with the front of their shoulder.
“The other thing was just reminding them to trust the plan and the information we’re giving them is to their benefit,” said Maynes.
Maynes credits freshman right side hitter Emery Williams and three-time All-Conference junior outside hitter Landry Braziel for the quarterfinal win as both led the team in kills and hitting percentage.
“(Braziel) was in control most of the time,” said Maynes. “(She faltered a little) beginning in the third set, but that’s part of sports. It’s not a question if you’re going to falter, it’s how are you going to respond? And she’s known for responding. She comes up in clutch plays. She knows how to finish a match.”
The Royals are now just two wins away from winning three consecutive state championships, a fact that does not get lost within the team despite the success.
“Complacency is never in our vocabulary… We’re here for each other. We’re here for a common goal and we’re gonna reach it together." Maynes said. “It’s not just one or two people working, it’s all of us.”
Community Christian will have a chance to relax as the Royals prepare to return to the court for the semifinals on Friday, Oct. 14 against Oklahoma Christian School, who handed the defending champions one of their four losses this season.
“I think that’s really motivating,” said Mayne. “I think it’s difficult to come out and face us more than once and so they’ve done a great job and continue to improve so it’ll be really exciting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.