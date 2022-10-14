The Royals needed a second timeout.
After winning the previous second and third sets in dominating fashion by scores of 25-12 and 25-7, respectively, Christian Community School began a potential-clinching fourth set with a sluggish start, trailing 18-15 to Oklahoma Christian School.
CCS volleyball head coach Christina Maynes grouped her team together, made the proper adjustments and controlled the rest of the way as the Royals outscored the Saints 11-6 on their way to a 26-24 victory, clinching a spot in Saturday's Class 4A state finals.
Despite dropping the first set 25-17, Christian Community was able to avenge one of its four losses during the regular season by eliminating Oklahoma Christian School in four sets.
“(I feel) pretty overwhelmed,” Maynes said. “That was a great show and fight from both sides. It took a lot of pride from us to be able to pull that out.”
Christian Community was led by three-time all-conference junior outside hitter Landry Braziel and freshman middle hitter Ava Bell. Braziel finished with 11 kills while Bell added 10 kills.
“(They were) unbelievable,” Maynes said. “They were lights out and they took care of their job. Ava comes out of nowhere a lot of times and she managed it today and it was beautiful.”
Other Royals contributors include junior setter Stella Gorton, who finished with six kills and junior outside hitter Victoria Gray, who recorded five kills.
It’s been a new era for Christian Community playing its first season in Class 4A, but they've continued the success from their final two seasons in Class 3A, which ended in state championships. The Royals are now one step closer to a third straight championship and their first in 4A.
While a potential three-peat is enough motivation to close out their season, Braziel also wants her older teammates to finish their high school careers with another championship.
“I’m just thinking about how this is the last game we can play together,” said Braziel. “I just want to play for my seniors because they’re my best friends.”
Maynes strongly agrees with Braziel’s motivation, as nine of the 14 players on the roster are upperclassmen. Maynes believes since this year's team is essentially the same group of players that have won the last two state titles, it strengthens the chemistry and rapport among them.
“That’s been the mentality,” said Maynes. “These girls love each other. They take care of each other. They play for each other and they play to win. I think that’s what sets them apart – plus the skill and athleticism that they have. It just puts them in a different category when they're all connecting and performing as a unit.”
Christian Community returns to Sapulpa High School to face Lincoln Christian in the state final round at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re really excited and it’s exciting to see tougher competition and in 4A, it’s a different ballgame,” said Maynes. “We’re gonna be ready to go tomorrow.”
