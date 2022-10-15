SAPULPA — As soon as the volleyball touched the hardwood floor, the hugging commenced on both sides of the court.
But for Lincoln Christian, they were hugs of jubilation as it won the OSSAA Class 4A state final, keeping Community Christian from its third-straight championship plaque.
The Bulldogs won in four sets against the Royals with scores of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-17. The Royals’ lone win came in the second set, where they won 25-22.
“(We’re) feeling disappointed,” Community Christian head coach Christina Maynes said. “To be honest, I am taken by surprise. They were able to make adjustments that allowed them to have success against us that we weren’t able to counter fast enough.”
It was particularly tough considering the Royals defeated the Bulldogs 3-1 during the regular season.
Some of the adjustments Lincoln Christian made include swinging deep on defense, tooling the block and creating distractions.
The Royals received great performances from up and down the roster, including three-time all-conference junior Landry Braziel, who recorded a team-high 18 kills for the Royals. Junior outside hitter Victoria Gray and freshman middle hitter Ava Bell also finished with 10 kills each.
It wasn't enough to overcome the Bulldogs.
Following the loss, Braziel and her senior teammates – middle hitter captain Ashlyn Williams and setter Carline Bell – huddled together outside the visitor’s locker room and talked about what the loss meant to them and what they mean to each other.
“They’re my role models and they’re the people I look up to honestly,” Braziel said. “(Williams) not being there next year means I’m going to have to step up in the (leadership) role.”
While the wounds are still fresh, the senior duo had a great sense of perspective and realized their four-year careers that featured back-to-back state championships in 2020 and 2021 will be remembered with fondness.
“It’s still impressive that we were state runner-up,” said Williams as Bell and Braziel nodded in agreement. “I know that right now, I don’t appreciate it. But I know so many people will still talk about that — that we were state runner-up in high school. It’s not normal and not something every person can experience, so it’s still a big accomplishment to me.”
Although her group wasn’t able to three-peat as state champions and finished their first year in Class 4A with a tough loss, Maynes hopes her seniors can continue to grow as both adults and volleyball players with the lessons they learned throughout their high school years on and off the court.
“That's what I'm hoping for with these girls because their identities are not in volleyball. We play volleyball, but they have a life that they can display the discipline and the confidence that's necessary to have a successful life – not a successful volleyball career,” said Maynes. “It's beyond volleyball. We want these girls to grow in those qualities that can help them be successful.”
