NOBLE — Even after pulling out wins in the first two sets, Norman North needed to find a way to respond early in the third.
Bixby had stolen back momentum with an early 10-4 lead on the heels of a 6-1 run. The Spartans looked reenergized with their backs against the wall, despite falling apart late in the second set to give the Timberwolves a 25-18 win.
But even with a strong start to the first round of the 6A state volleyball tournament, Norman North couldn’t afford to just give one back to the Spartans.
Not with the firepower on the other side of the net.
Bixby outside hitter Olivia Vance had kills on five of the team’s first 10 points to open up the third set and already had 15 kills on the day. The Spartans went to Vance over and over to try to stay in the match and the Timberwolves struggled to slow her down.
Needing a change in momentum, the Timberwolves got back-to-back kills from seniors Katie Kolar and Riley Roberts to kick off a 10-3 run.
“I try to stay calm during those moments and encourage everyone,” Roberts said. “We’re fine, stay calm. I wasn’t really worried. I knew that our team could come back and win it. The way that we were playing throughout the whole game, super consistent and I just knew that we could come back.”
The Timberwolves eventually pulled ahead with a 14-13 lead and never allowed the Spartans back ahead for the remainder of the match. Norman North swept Bixby 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23) Thursday at Noble High School to advance to the Class 6A state semifinals.
Roberts led the team in kills with 13. Kassidy Dominic finished with six kills over the final two sets and Kolar added seven more.
“It was a great win, I think we went out and handled business, did our job and did what needed to be done to win in three,” Roberts said.
Norman North trailed by five points early in the second and third sets before mounting a big run to flip momentum back in its favor. In the third set, Bixby was able to hang around until the very end, tying the game 22-22 before giving up a late 3-1 run.
Norman North head coach Faith Avalos was particularly impressed with the play of one of her junior outside hitters. Sage Donahoo was asked to step up in a few big moments and came through when the Timberwolves needed it.
“Sage just wants to do so well for her team,” Avalos said. “It was awesome seeing her being calm, confident and then [be] that little ball of energy that we need. She really played well and was a spark for us.”
With the win, Norman North advances to face Edmond Memorial in the second round of the state tournament. Like the Spartans, the Timberwolves fell to the Bulldogs in their only meeting during the regular season.
The Timberwolves will face the Bulldogs at 9:30 a.m. at Noble High School.
“We know them. We’re excited, it’s another opportunity for us to get a win back from someone that we lost to," Avalos said. "That’s a great team, so we’re excited to play some volleyball.”
