NOBLE — Norman North head coach Faith Avalos needed to a timeout after an Edmond Memorial run put it ahead 18-14 in the third set.
The Timberwolves had battled throughout the first two sets, but a few untimely errors were enough to allow the Bulldogs to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Norman North needed to find a way to create a spark and keep its season alive, and it found it in senior Katie Kolar.
The two teams fought through a long rally on the next point. The Timberwolves were scrambling to chase down another powerful hit from freshman Annie Hopkins, that made it through the Timberwolves’ block.
Norman North worked the ball over to Kolar, who quickly tapped it over the net into an open spot in the Bulldogs’ defense. Kolar scored again on a quick tap over the net on a long rally to score the next point and the Timberwolves' faithful in attendance at Noble High School could start to feel to momentum shifting.
The Timberwolves rode that momentum to an 8-0 run and take a commanding lead in the third set.
The Timberwolves held on to extend the match but fell 25-20 in the fourth set, closing out their season in the 6A state semifinals.
“I don’t even know if I can use (the right words), I’m just gonna cry,” Avalos said, while trying to fight back tears after the game. “I love this team so much. I’m just proud of them. I’m proud of them for fighting and proud of them for getting calm and back to confident.
“I give full props to Memorial, they had an incredible season and just kept preserving, but I’m also really proud of my team, because of the way they fought. Katie Kolar and Riley Roberts were incredible leaders for us, on-and-off the court, I could not be more proud of them.”
Neither team was able to put together anything bigger than a 2-0 run for the majority of the final set. The match went back-and-forth as the two teams traded leads.
The Bulldogs were the first to string some points together with a 3-0 run to turn a 14-14 tie into a 17-14 lead. The Timberwolves called a timeout and were able to score two of the next three points to bring themselves back within two, but couldn’t get any closer.
Another 3-0 run by the Bulldogs had the Timberwolves trailing 22-17 behind a kill from Madelyn Onan and a block by Hopkins.
Kolar finished with 10 kills over the final two sets and Roberts added five more and a couple big blocks. The pair represent eight seniors that finished off their high school careers qualifying for four consecutive state tournaments: Abby Gray, Alex Evans, Chloe Remington, Ytzel Garcia and Seneca Murphy.
“I’m just gonna miss them,” Avalos said about the seniors. “I’m gonna miss every practice, I’m going to miss watching them compete and figure it out and learn and grow and I’m just grateful that I had the opportunity to coach them.”
Edmond Memorial will advance to face Jenks in the state finals on Saturday. Norman North closes out its season 22-11.
