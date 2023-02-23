It all comes down to this.
The moment the season has been leading up to has finally arrived, and area teams will be represented by 17 wrestlers during Friday’s state wrestling tournament at State Fairgrounds Arena. The Timberwolves had nine wrestlers qualify total — five on the boys side and four on the girls side.
Junior Devin Jansing qualified second at regionals behind a 26-2 record this season in the 120-division. Freshman teammate Ava Granados also qualified second and will wrestle in the 105-division with a 17-8 record.
Coty Sessions finished third at regionals in the 110-division and is 21-2 on the year. Senior Jaida McGeisey got the fourth qualifying spot at regionals in the 130-division after going 23-7 on the year.
On the boys side, sophomore Logan Richard enters the event as the team’s highest-qualifying wrestler in the 285-division. Richard was the second qualifier on the west side and was 30-4 this season.
Matthew Rivas (qualified 3rd, 35-5 overall), Kyler Lester (qualified 4th, 9-4), Cash Sessions (qualified 5th, 17-6 overall) and Kaden Hawkins-Hinson (qualified 5th, 33-4 overall) round out the rest of the Timberwolves’ participants.
Norman High will have four represented at the state tournament — two on the boys’ side and two on the girls’ side.
Junior Lance Eubanks has a 28-9 record this season and got the fifth qualifying place in the 190-division. Cole Larry also qualified fifth after going 20-15 on the year.
On the girls’ team, Corine Lowe (140-division) earned the second qualifying place at regionals after a 17-11 season. Lolise White is fifth in the 130-division.
Noble will have five wrestlers at the state tournament — three on the boys’ side and two on the girls’.
On the boys side, the Bears will be represented by Cougar Collins (113-division), Daniel Prior (120-division) and David Velasco (144-division). Plummer Tea (105-division) and Kurstin Howell (120-division) make up the girls’ lineup.
Community Christian has two wrestlers at the tournament on the boys’ side. Sophomore Ean Wells qualified fifth in the 126-division, while Cade Maynes qualified fifth at 138.
