Seniors Devin Jansing and Coty Sessions closed out their careers with second-place finishes during the state tournament Friday and Saturday.
Sessions defeated Wilburton’s Madison Roe by fall and Dru Turner of Hinton by 5-3 decision to advance to the first-place match on Saturday at State Fairgrounds Arena. Wrestling in the 110-division, Sessions settled for second after losing to Union’s Chanelle Alburg by fall to finish her senior season 21-2.
Jansing won by decision in her first match on Friday, but defeated Damiyah Smith of Miami by fall in the semifinal. Jansing fell in the championship match of the 120-division to Edmond North’s Bella Williams by fall.
The Timberwolves finished in a tie for sixth as a team with just three wrestlers.
Noble’s Kurstin Howell finished third in the 120-division after defeating Bristow’s Zoey Freeman, Broken Arrow’s Annabell Chase and Smith. Howell’s lone loss of the day came to the eventual state champion.
On the boys side, Daniel Prior was also a third-place finisher in the 120-division. Prior won his first three matches of the day, two by decision and one by fall, to meet Glenpool’s Jarrett Hicks in the third-place match.
Prior won the match by injury default to close out his sophomore season 29-9.
Norman North’s boys team had five wrestlers qualify for the state tournament.
Kyle Lester won his opening match by major decision over Sand Springs’ David Richey. He then lost his quarterfinal matchup against Stillwater’s Beric Jordan before being eliminated by Edmond North’s Sawyer Hackbarth.
Kaden Hawkins-Hinson took a similar route, defeating Micaiah Rusell of Owasso before falling to Edmond North’s Joseph Jeter and Severn Torres.
Logan Richard lost his first match on Friday before bouncing back with a win (3-0 decision) over Kaden Stitt of Choctaw.
Community Christian’s Ean Wells made it all the way to the consolation semifinals before being eliminated by Jay’s Devin Duran by fall. Wells knocked off Brennan Lawley of Marlow and Brayden Bowman to finish the day 2-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.