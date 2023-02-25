Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Windy...thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 47F. Winds SW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy...thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 47F. Winds SW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90%.