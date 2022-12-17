Evan Johnson wasn’t going to be denied at his team’s home tournament.
The sophomore pinned his way to four straight victories and a first-place finish at the Norman High Invitational on Saturday. Wrestling in the 165 division, Johnson’s longest match of the day came against Edmond Santa Fe’s Brycen Diaz in the championship match.
Johnson pinned Diaz just five seconds before the end of the first period in becoming the Tigers’ best finisher of the day. He finished fifth in the same division in the season-opening meet at Putnam City earlier this month.
Norman High had seven placers and earned a fifth-place finish out of 11 teams in attendance.
“That was huge,” NHS head coach Forest Myers said. “(Johnson) along with everyone else have been working extremely hard in the room and gotten a lot better, just from August to now. So for him to be able to come out and do that is really good.”
On the girls side of the bracket, Lolise White won all three matches by fall to finish as the Tigers’ top finisher of the day. White pinned Putnam City’s Leah Perry 29 seconds into the final period of the championship match.
The Tigers finished fourth overall as a team with six wrestlers finishing third or better. Kenneth Pack (155 division) and Acelin Mayberry (190 division) each earned second place finishes, while Davian Morris (105 division), Corin Lowe (140 division) and Leslieq Cervantes (155 division) each took third.
The Norman High boys nearly matched their total number of medalists in the PCO Tournament (eight), despite being without three of its starters on Saturday.
In their place, freshmen Jaydon Spencer and Max Cole each managed sixth and fifth-place finishes, respectively.
Spencer won his first two matches of the day in the 157 division before dropping his final three. Cole lost his opening match to Enid’s Maddox Hayes before winning three of his next four to earn a fifth-place finish in the 190 division.
“I think it went really well,” Myers said. “We had seven placers, which is basically half the lineup. We had several starters out for this weekend, to have some of our young guys step in and fill those spots and place as well, it’s huge for us.”
Cayde Spencer won his first four matches in the heavyweight division by fall before being pinned 1:42 into the first-place match to Logan Cash of Shawnee. Noah Sanchez won the third-place match over Shawnee’s Kasey Snider by fall late in the final period.
Jacob Houghton placed third in the 150 division, while Trace Cole and Coen Rivas finished fourth and fifth respectively.
Norman High’s 110.5 team points were 75 points shy of first-place Cascia Hall and 24.5 points behind fourth-placed Shawnee.
“For us moving forward, this kind of gives us a good halfway point for the season going into the break,” Myers said. “So it gives us something to kind of look back on and go here’s what happens when everybody works hard and is doing the right things. It kind of gives us a measuring stick for the rest of the season for what we could do.”
Noble boys, girls combine for 11 medals
The Noble boys wrestling team was able to secure a ninth-place finish at the tournament despite fielding just six wrestlers.
Of those six, five ended up earning medals including a second-place finish by Daniel Prior, who won two of his first three matches by decision before falling to Cascia Hall’s Gerald Harris in the championship match of the 120 division.
David Velasco won the third place match of the 144 division in a 4-1 decision over Shawnee’s Sawyer Cash.
On the girls side, Noble was led by Kalena Atkins’ first-place finish in the 145 division. All three of Atkins’ wins on Saturday came by fall with the longest match lasting 2:39.
Three other Bears lost their championship matches and settled for second place finishes — Christin Vincent (100 division), Tea Plummer (105 division) and Shelby Shoemate (140 division).
Noble finished fifth overall as a team and 6.5 points shy of fourth-place Norman High despite bringing three less wrestlers.
CCS lands six medalists
The Royals were led by a trio of fourth-place finishers in Ean Wells (126 division), Layton Teichroeb (150 division) and Daxton Crawford (165 division).
Wells lost his first match of the day to Cascia Hall’s Camden Webb before winning his next two matches by fall and dropping the third place match to Harrah’s Bo Manek. Crawford went 2-2 on the day with a major decision over Cascia Hall’s Simon Keith and a pin on Bishop Kelly’s Baylor Pense.
