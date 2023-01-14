Edmond North cemented itself as the team to beat in Class 6A during the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference (COAC) boys wrestling tournament this weekend at Southmoore High School.
But for Norman High and Norman North, it was about improvement and getting exposure to high-level wrestling.
“I’m very proud of our wrestlers,” Norman North head coach Justin DeAngelis said. “It was a solid improvement from our showing last year, and I’m confident we’ll continue on building on that.”
The grueling two-day tournament is just as much of a mental challenge as it is a physical one.
Evan Johnson, Norman High’s 165-pound sophomore, who despite being seeded sixth, fought through the gauntlet to finish third in his division, pinning Edmond North’s Brayden Lucas.
“I cannot say enough about the heart and effort Evan showed throughout this tournament,” NHS head coach Forest Myers said. “Honestly, that’s how I felt about a lot of our younger wrestlers. Lance Eubanks and Trace Cole wrestled well too, and they also got some exposure to what it takes to make it to the state tournament.”
NHS' Kaden Hawkins-Hinson (138), Norman North's Matthew Revas (144), Dayton Clarke (175) and Logan Richard (285) and Lexington's Cash Sessions (150) all finished in the top five.
The T-Wolves finished eighth as a team, while the Tigers finished 12th.
Moore’s Payton Thomas won the gold in the 190-pound division, defeating Stillwater’s AJ Heeg, a two-time 6A state champion and a recent Oklahoma State commit.
Edmond North finished first, while Moore finished fifth.
Westmoore also had a strong performance, finishing third as a team, due in part to Devon Miller (120) and Holden Martin (175) winning their championship matches. The host, Southmoore, finished 10th in the tournament.
The COAC girls wrestling tournament is set for Thursday at Yukon High School.
